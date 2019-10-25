GOODLAND — The Goodland Town Council is accepting bids on vacant properties within the town limits. At the meeting Monday, October 21, there was a single bid for various parcels on James Street. The board has identified two prime building lots on Union Street and has extended the bidding timeframe for these. Interested persons should contact the town hall for more information or to submit a written bid.
At a previous meeting, the board had discussed implementing an ordinance disallowing engine compression braking or ‘jake brake’ useage in town. Mallory Redlin, legal advisor, said that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is against anything that eliminates safety features. She advised the town to not pursue this action due to the ruling by INDOT. Other cities and towns that have these stipulations are being contacted by INDOT and must remove the signage.
Conscientious farmers, Dave and Brent Blake, attended the meeting to clarify the town’s expectations for the 25 acres around the water tower that their family is leasing. President, Jim Butler, suggested that they supply the town with the fertility basis and production numbers that can be included in the lease agreement in the future.