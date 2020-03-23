GOODLAND — In this unique time of ambivalence, the town of Goodland passed a transitory ordinance to help alleviate the financial burdens and safety concerns of its residents.
The ordinance states, “The Town of Goodland will not disconnect any customer’s service for non-payment, in order to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments.” Further, the town will temporarily waive penalties and fees associated with late payments. Residents are still encouraged, however, to pay what they can to avoid accruing a large bill. The approved ordinance also limits personal interaction by dictating that all hand delivered utility payments be placed in the outside box. Town employees will continue to set up new service and respond to essential work orders on existing lines while adhering to the U.S. Center for Disease Control’s safety guidelines.
Another helpful service proposed by Jim Butler, town president, was to put together a list of volunteer runners and match them with senior community members to help with obtaining food or medicines. “We need to take care of each other throughout this time,” stated Butler.
Residents can also assist the town by providing their comments for the desired water project grant. Butler explained that it is a competitive grant that is scored on participation and need. “If we don’t get enough public input, it can hurt our chances of getting the grant,” declared Butler. The town put together a survey to obtain some feedback, but more is needed. Social media posts and text messages are acceptable forms of input. There is also a Facebook page set up for the ‘Town of Goodland Water Grant’ where residents can leave comments.
Right Steps Childcare is making strides toward being licensed and functional at the Goodland Community Center. Holly Porter and Jessica Hoover attended the council meeting to give the town an update on the legal, financial, and organizational progress.