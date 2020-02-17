BROOK — For a long time now, the property located at 416 W. Cummings Street has been problematic, according to the Brook Town Council. Town attorney, Jacob Ahler, has been trying to locate the registered agent of the Limited Liability Company (LLC) on the property deed. His research ended in South Dakota where the street number listed on the record did not match an actual physical location. Ahler stated that the whole process has been, “unbelievably frustrating to deal with.
“While the house itself may be structurally sound, the property is overrun with junk and not properly maintained. “It’s a nuisance,” stated Rex Chapman.
The council learned that the most efficient method of filing a nuisance suit is to serve the property owner with the lawsuit via certified mail. In this case, since the owner cannot be located, it may have to be done by proof of publication. This method requires that the notice of legal proceeding be published in the newspaper for a set amount of time. The notice would give the property owner a designated timeframe to clean up the location before the town intervenes, brings it into compliance, and places a lien on the property.
According to Ahler, proof by publication can take 3 to 4 weeks longer than the certified letter. Due diligence of the law requires that the personal contact be attempted before enacting the proof by publication. The board agreed to go ahead and send a certified letter right away to get the matter settled. Town Marshal, Chip Flahive, found a name match with a Florida address. Attorney Ahler will look into this lead to try to get the issue resolved expeditiously.