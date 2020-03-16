BROOK — Edwin Buswell, representative from the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC), was in attendance at the Brook Town Council meeting for a public hearing on a Community Development grant to update the Brook Community Center. The initiative to bring the building up to code began two years ago as an alumni project. Since then, a building use survey has gone out to residents in the town of Brook, and a fund has been established with the Newton-Jasper Foundation to restore and update the structure.
According to the minutes from the meeting, the public hearing was for a $500,000 grant from the state public facilities program, specifically a Community Development Block Grant (CDGG). Town residents in attendance were Jerry and Susie Johnson, and Brad and Janice Wilson. Mrs. Johnson asked about the wiring for the stage area. Jeff Laffoon, board member, replied that they did not have itemized numbers for the different areas of the building at this time. Mr. Buswell thought that a detailed budget statement would be available soon. The board will review the specific budget list when it becomes available. The next step in the process is to complete the grant application.
At the regular board meeting, following the public hearing, an internal controls ordinance was approved to establish uniform standards among board members, town employees, and the town. Coming up in April is the Easter Egg Hunt at the Community Center on the 5th, the fire department breakfast at the Conservation Club on the 19th, and the resealing of the walking path at Brunton Park at the beginning of the month.