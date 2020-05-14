KENTLAND — After discussion at the Town of Kentland's virtual council meeting on May 13, it appears that the Blue Devil Lagoon, the town's swimming pool, will not be opening this year.
When asked about the outlook of the pool opening, town council member Mike Rowe answered "It is probably not going to open at this current time. Outside of something changing it will probably not open at all."
In other COVID-19 related discussion, it was decided that there will be a 30-day extension to the policy of no shutoffs or late fees for town utilities.
When asked about the town's wishes regarding building rentals, Rowe answered that it will depend on the timing of an event and the number of people attending.
"We are going to follow the state guidelines," said Rowe.
The councilmembers were informed that there is a graduation party scheduled at the Depot for May 25 and it was booked last year.
"Are we ok with going from nothing to a big party like that," asked Rowe. "I'm fine with it as long as we post signs about following social distancing and the state guidelines."
In other news, Town Manager TJ Firkins reported that Central Paving will be in town the first week of June to start on resurfacing of selected streets, and they are close to wrapping up the improvements at the Depot at Cast Park.
Firkins also informed the council that Commonwealth Engineering had reached out to him to see if the town had decided on the water study proposal that was presented several months ago. The council took no action on the request.
Town Marshal Julian Elson gave his report to the council and informed them that there are two houses in town that do not have siding on them and that would go against a town ordinance that applies to properties that can bring down surrounding property values. He asked the council if he should contact the property owners. All three councilmembers said he should.
Town Attorney Pat Ryan told the council that he would like to have an executive (closed) session soon for an economic development project that is interested in Kentland that he feels the councilmembers should know about.