1 - Prosecutor: Witness says ARM investigator encouraged or coerced behavior shown in Fair Oaks Farms video (June 26, 2019)
NEWTON COUNTY — The ongoing investigation into the alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms that was made public by a series of videos released online has uncovered new information in regards to the actions of Animal Recovery Mission (ARM).
According to new information from Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Drinski, “A third party witness has come forward to corroborate the allegations made by a suspect that the ARM employee encouraged or coerced the behavior depicted in the portions of the video that have been released publicly. Detectives continue to investigate these claims through additional interviews and written discovery.”
Three former employees at Fair Oaks Farms face criminal charges in connection the abuse showed on the videos with one former employee already in custody.
UPDATE - Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez, 36 years old of Brook, IN was taken into custody June 12 on a warrant for animal cruelty (Class A Misdemeanor) and torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal (Level 6 Felony). In December, the felony charge was dismissed against Gardozo-Vasquez and he was sentenced to probation. The two other suspects were never apprehended.
2 - One charged with murder and torture in Newton County death (April 10, 2019)
KENTLAND - An arrest has been made and charges filed against Garett K. Kirts, 21 of Lebanon, for the murder of Nicole Bowen, 30 of West Lafayette, whose body was found was found March 30 in a hunting shack northwest of Kentland.
As a result of the investigation Kirts was initially charged and arrested in Jasper County Monday after a brief police pursuit on a Jasper County charge of resisting law enforcement and was held at the Jasper County Jail.
Kirts is also being held at the Newton County Jail without bond. A not guilty plead was entered for him and he asked for a public defender. Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Drinski told the Newton County Enterprise that officials believe five people were involved in the death.
UPDATE - Additional charges were filed Dec. 18 against a Delphi woman who prosecutors allege played a larger role in the alleged torture and death of a woman in Newton County earlier this year. Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski told the Newton County Enterprise that DNA evidence “directly ties” Ashley N. Garth, of Delphi, to the strangulation of Nicole Bowen. Talitha Beckley, of Monticello, and Chris Mathis, of Kentland, have both been charged with assisting a criminal, while Jasmine N. Parker, of Kentland, was sentenced Oct. 7 to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal.
3 - Cause of massive Kentland fire ruled accidental — mechanical and human error (October 16, 2019)
KENTLAND — A state fire marshal has determined the cause of the massive fire that destroyed the International Cushioning Company, located near the intersection of US 41 and US 24, in Kentland Oct. 8 as accidental — mechanical and human error.
“An employee was not standing on a static mat when a spark shot on some material to start the fire and it spread very quickly from there,” said Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn.”
More than 20 fire departments provided mutual aid with as many as five aerial trucks on scene fighting the fire at the facility, which produces bubble wrap and packing peanuts, both highly flammable.
Because of the polystyrene that was burning, the fumes from the fire were considered toxic, and an alert was made to Kentland residents to keep their windows shut. A hazmat team later determined, by doing air samples, that the toxic fumes had dispersed enough to not be considered a real threat to the Town of Kentland, but with the wind still blowing the smoke toward the town, the alert stayed in effect until after 12 p.m. the next day.
4 - Lawsuit filed against Newton County Commissioners over 1881 Ranch decision (September 11, 2019)
KENTLAND — A lawsuit has been filed claiming the Newton County Commissioners failed to follow statutory procedure in its decision to change the zoning for 1881 Ranch, a planned private gun club on the eastern edge of Newton County in Jackson Township.
The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Ryan and Brigitte Washburn on behalf of their clients John and Judy Earnshaw, owners of a new wedding venue (Stone Creek Woods) that is adjacent to the land that was rezoned for 1881 Ranch.
On July 23, the county’s planning commission voted to give an unfavorable recommendation for the 1881 Ranch’s zoning change request.
The lawsuit alleges that County Commissioner Tim Drenth, who also serves on the planning commission, said the unfavorable recommendation by the planning commission was a result of 1881 Ranch’s petition lacking an operating agreement.
On Aug. 5, 1881 Ranch founder William Egbert Jr. presented an operating agreement to the commissioners. Drenth then made a motion to adopt the operating agreement and the motion passed 2-1.
The lawsuit argues that the commissioners approved the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning for 1881 Ranch without a written ordinance or proposal. The lawsuit also states that the commissioners’ adoption of the operating agreement was unlawful because:
The commissioners failed to determine and document what development standards, if any, were to apply to the PUD.
The commissioners’ adoption of the operating agreement is not supported by, and contravenes, the evidence that went before the commissioners.
The lawsuit also claims that the Earnshaws have been prejudiced by the zoning change because it effectively prevents them from developing and running their wedding venue business.
5 - New owners to take over Morocco Car Wash & Gas Station (October 2, 2019)
MOROCCO — After 26 successful years of business, Jack and Rita Willier have sold the Morocco Car Wash & Gas Station and will be retiring.
The couple said their last day was September 30 and the new owners will take over officially on Oct. 2.
“We expect them to open back up right away,” said Rita.
“It has been some fun years, but its time to retire,” said Jack.
Jack and Rita, which is what everyone in the Morocco community calls them, purchased the gas station more than 26 years ago a few years after they moved to Morocco after Jack retired from trucking.
“We saw an opportunity here with the gas station, and then soon after we purchased it we started adding more things to it until it truly was a complete convenient store,” said Rita. “At first it was difficult to get suppliers because they all thought we wouldn’t make it here. But Pepsi took a chance with us and we have been with them ever since.”
6 - Longtime Kentland business owner retiring, liquidators have huge sales planned (November 13, 2019)
KENTLAND — After 52 years in business, Dave Smart is retiring and Home Furnishings in Kentland will be having huge sales through the end of the year.
“I had always said that I would never retire but because of health issues now is the time,” said Smart.
Smart has battled with cancer, which is now in remission, had two bouts of pneumonia, and suffered a stroke a year ago that left him in a coma for 12 days.
“My family has been after me to retire, and I guess they finally convinced me,” Smart said.
Smart added that a liquidator has bought his entire inventory and the “going out of business sale” will continue to the end of the year and will feature new inventory each week until the offsite warehouse is cleared out.
“If my health was ok, I would continue to stay in business,” said Smart. “I enjoyed every minute of business here in Kentland. I love the customers and I learned if you treat them right, they will treat you right.”
7 - Educators flood statehouse during Red for Ed action rally (November 27, 2019)
INDIANAPOLIS - More than 15,000 educators and public education supporters flooded the Statehouse Nov. 19 in a sea of red as part of the Red for Ed Action Day, organized by the Indiana State Teachers Association.
The historic rally, which saw more than half of the state’s public school districts closed for the day, also included more than 80 current and retired educators from Newton County as both North Newton and South Newton School Corporations closed for the day, as faculty, the administrations, and school boards stood united in an effort to show state legislators the need for increased funding for public education.
The action day was planned to show legislators, who were back at the statehouse to kickoff the 2020 legislative session, that “enough is enough” which turned out to be one of the more frequent rally chants of the day.
“The legislature is trying to divide educators,” said ISTA President Keith Gambill. “Sixty public school districts will see a funding cut under the state’s current budget. The key issue is funding and the state has the ability to fix it. We are here today to raise our voices for our students, for ourselves, and for public education.”
Gambill also called upon state legislators to tap into the state’s $2 billion reserve balance to help fund public education.
8 - Spartan pitching slams door on Boone Grove for sectional crown (June 5, 2019)
RENSSELAER — Curt Schilling game three of the 2004 American League Championship Series, Willis Reed game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, and the list of notable gutsy performances in big games could go on.
Playing with a broken pinky in his pitching hand, North Newton junior Kyler Rainford tested his own moxie and pitched six scoreless innings to help lead the Spartans to its first baseball sectional championship since 1997 with a 5-0 win over Boone Grove May 26.
“It was questionable who would pitch today and I wouldn’t have been upset if I didn’t pitch today, but I took some Ibuprofen and just battled through it,” said Rainford. “I had never seen a team win sectionals except for our football team a few years back, and I had never played in a game with this type of atmosphere before. It was so exciting to play in front of all these people.”
Rainford allowed just two hits and had three walks over his six innings of work to go along with seven strikeouts he collected.
Senior Robby James closed out the game allowing one hit while striking out the side to secure the win.
With the win, North Newton outscored its three sectional opponents 27-3 and advances to the Whiting Regional Saturday at 1 p.m. and will face Whiting, who outscored its three sectional opponents 36-1.
9 - Lady Rebels claim sectional title for first time since 1986 (October 23, 2019)
WOLCOTT — Always a bridesmaid, never a bride—that must have been what the South Newton volleyball program had felt like the past several years with making it to numerous sectional title games but never coming away with that elusive championship. That all changed Saturday night as the Lady Rebels rallied from a set one loss to knock off North White in four sets for the program’s first sectional title since 1986.
The win was extra sweet for South Newton head coach Laura Robbins who had to defeat her alma mater (North White) and her former coach (Teresa McIntire) for her first sectional title as a head coach.
“There are no words that can describe what I am feeling,” said South Newton coach Laura Robbins after the sectional win. “We worked so hard for this and it feels so good. North White played a really good game and they have improved so much since we have played them last. After last year’s loss, we came in with a mindset this year determined to win a sectional title.”
South Newton had to overcome a lot in the championship game as they lost the first set and even trailed 17-11 in the fourth before rallying to win spectacularly.
10 - Newton County Commissioners vote to look into getting an option for Hazelden Country Club (November 20, 2019)
KENTLAND — The Newton County Commissioners voted to get the ball rolling to see if purchasing Hazelden Country Club could be a possibility.
The commissioners voted Nov. 4 to have County Attorney Pat Ryan look into negotiating an option of first refusal for the country club.
“The terms have not been negotiated,” Ryan informed the Newton County Enterprise. “I don’t know if that is even a possibility and have not yet discussed that proposal with the owners. I only asked the Commissioners to consider this, so if the County ever did decide they want to pursue the idea in the future, we might still preserve an opportunity to do so. This might be helpful in the event the owners decided to sell the ground to someone else who was no longer interested in preserving the historic golf course. I haven’t had a chance to talk to the owners yet at all about the idea, and don’t know if they would even entertain doing that. Further, I also don’t know if the elected officials would ever even agree in the future to pursue such an acquisition.”