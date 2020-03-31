ROSELAWN - Three people were injured including one who had to be extricated and flown out after a two-vehicle crash March 30 at approximately 7:03 a.m.
Newton County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash with injuries at State Road 10 near County Road 200 E, in front of Ten Oaks mobile home park, one mile west the intersection of SR 10 and SR 55.
Upon arrival, the deputies found that a passenger car with three occupants had exited Ten Oaks onto State Road 10 to travel westbound on State Road 10. A Ford F-550 service truck was traveling eastbound on State Road 10.
According to Deputy Wallace’s investigation, evidence on scene suggested that the passenger car exited Ten Oaks Park and failed to yield to the right of way of the Ford F-550.
Due to sun glare, the driver of the F-550 saw the passenger car pulling out in front of him at the last second and attempted to stop. The Ford F-550 was unable to stop in time and impacted the passenger cars driver’s side, causing both vehicles to spin off of the roadway.
The driver of the F-550 (27 year old Sheldon, IL man) did not request medical attention on scene.
Two occupants (16 year old male of DeMotte and 20 year old male of DeMotte) of the passenger vehicle were able to exit and were transported to nearby hospital for nonlife threatening injuries.
The driver of the passenger car (18 year old Wheatfield, IN man) was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated. Upon the driver being extricated, he was flown to a local hospital by Luthern Air helicopter with critical but non-life threatening injuries.
Names are being withheld at this time. The crash is still under investigation.
Assisting Agencies included Newton County EMS, Keener TWP EMS, Lincoln TWP Fire Dept, Lake Twp Fire Dept, Luthern Air, Village Motors, and INDOT.