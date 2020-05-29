THAYER — Memorial Day was observed at the Thayer World War II Memorial Monday, May 25. Chris Salatas, District Director for U.S. Senator Todd Young, returned as a guest speaker and brought with him an American Flag that was flown over the United States Capitol last year on Memorial Day. American Legion Post 238 from Roselawn presented the service, and The Folds of Honor was also performed on the flag that was presented from the Capitol.
The Thayer World War II Memorial was built in 1946. Part of the funding for it was provided by the Boswinkle family of Thayer, whose son (Carroll Boswinkle) was one of the eight men lost in WWII from Lincoln Township.