THAYER — The family of Louis and Hazel Crane, of DeMotte, will celebrate with them for their 70th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Lincoln Twp. Fire Station in Thayer. Friends and family are invited to come and chat with the happy couple, share food and fellowship. The family asks guests not to bring a gift, but to bring a memory to share. The celebration begins at noon to 4 p.m.
Hazel is a retired bus driver and Louis is a retired machinist. The couple resides in DeMotte. The Cranes have five children, Gene Hanaway of Missouri, Terry Hanaway of Hebron, Mike Crane of N. Carolina, Phil Crane of Tennessee, and Jim Ceane of Lake Village.