MOROCCO — A two-day suspension for a Newton County sheriff’s deputy was lifted and replaced with a written reprimand following a discussion with Newton County Sheriff Tom VanVleet and the Newton County Merit Board March 4.
VanVleet reported to the board that he suspended Deputy Ryan Holloway after his squad car was totaled Feb. 18 when he was trying to provide backup during a police pursuit.
“He was traveling across County Road 300 South and it was a couple of days after a snowfall, that part of the road was a sheet of ice,” said VanVleet. “He was coming up to a stop sign and he couldn’t stop and started sliding. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch. When I heard of the crash I went to the scene myself and I couldn’t drive 35 miles per hour on that road because it was so slick.”
VanVleet told the board that when he arrived he asked Holloway three questions, if he was ok, was the K9 ok, and was he aware that the road was so slick.
“He said he and the K9 were ok and that he did know that the road was slick,” said VanVleet. “I was initially going to suspend him for five days without pay, but ultimately decided on two days. The situation was hard for me to deal with. He is a go-getter, but my ultimate goal is for all of my officers to go home at the end of their shift. Ryan is a 4-year veteran he should have noticed the road conditions. I suspended him, not to make his life miserable, but because I want him to come home at the end of his shift.”
The suspension was put on hold after merit board member Dustin Gary wrote a letter to VanVleet asking him to wait until the next meeting so there could be a discussion on it.
“I heard the start of the pursuit on the scanner,” said Gary. “I heard Vince (Lowe) asking for support and you could tell by his voice that he needed backup quickly. I also know that when I am going to back up an officer, I’m going to try and get there as quickly as possible. It was slick out and he had an accident, but given the situation, this could have happened to anyone. I don’t think it merits a suspension. This could affect the other officers. They will be worried about being suspended next if they are in any type of accident.”
Jammie Little, another merit board member, who contacted VanVleet about the suspension thanked the sheriff for putting it on hold until the board met.
“I applaud the sheriff because he didn’t have to listen to us,” said Little. “He has the authority of suspending an officer up to 15 days without merit board intervention. Officer Holloway told me that he knew he couldn’t slow down as he approached that intersection and he put the vehicle into the ditch to avoid any possible oncoming traffic. There are literally six or seven guys in the department that are ready to walk because of this.”
VanVleet told the board that he came into the meeting with an open mind and had prepared two resolutions for the matter. The first one would be to go with his first decision and Holloway’s two-day suspension would commence on March 6 and 7. The second resolution included the lifting of the resolution, but a written reprimand would be placed in Holloway’s file.
“I am going to leave it up to the board to decide,” said VanVleet.
The board voted 4-0 to go with the written reprimand instead of the suspension.
“I have a hard time making this decision instead of the sheriff,” said board member Matt Carlson. “I don’t want him to feel like we are taking his backbone away. What he says should go, and we have to let him do his job, however, I hard a hard time giving a two-day suspension to Holloway for doing his job.”
Jerry Johnson, a merit board member, said that he could see both sides to the issue and that giving a written reprimand is a way to start a process that can be followed.
After the vote was made, Vince Lowe, the investigator for the Newton County Drug Task Force, thanked Holloway for his attempt to provide him support on Feb. 18.
“There are a lot of cops that say they have your back, but this guy really does have your back,” said Lowe. “If he would have died that night, he wouldn’t be getting a written reprimand, he would be hailed as a hero. In my opinion, he should be getting another merit pin. After this I think anytime another officer asks for backup, deputies are going to think now — am I going to get in trouble for helping out. That should never be the case.
VanVleet said he had based the suspension off of state code: i.c. 9-21-1-8 — which does not:
- (1) Relieve the person who drives an authorized emergency vehicle from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons.
- (2) Protect the person who drives an authorized emergency vehicle from the consequences of the person’s reckless disregard for the safety of others.
“Discipline is meant to instill the importance of being safe,” stated VanVleet. “I can’t agree more that officers often need to push their limits in order to provide assistance to anyone in an emergency situation — that’s part of the job. However, if an officer pushes his limits to the point that he doesn’t arrive to an emergency call, he is of no use to anyone, further endangering the lives of the person he was going to help, police or public. Our Sheriff’s Deputies are a great bunch of people and I greatly appreciate the dedication and effort that they put forth every day. More so, I deeply care for their safety as well. I want them all to return to their families at the end of their shift. I’ve been serving in law enforcement for more than 28 years and attended too many funerals of fellow law enforcement officials, including one of our own. I live with that memory of that tragedy every day. I don’t want any of my deputies to be a hero because they died while en route to an emergency, I want them to be a hero because they got there to save a life.”