BROOK - At the Brook town meeting last Monday, August 12th, the board stressed the necessity of hearing from the community about their interests in the Community Center. Denny Bower will complete the final step in the inspection which is to assess the structural integrity of the columns outside the building. Once the column inspection is complete, the board can submit the report to determine if the building can be updated sufficiently for the future sustainment project. Patron usage surveys were sent out in July. They are also available online, or by contacting the town hall.
The Town of Brook also asks that residents be courteous and patient with road repairs and work. They stated that the inconvenience of the improvements is temporary, but the benefits will be appreciable for everyone.