BROOK — Summer Reading for the Brook Public Library officially started on June 1, 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program has gone virtual for all ages. The library has subscribed to a program called Beanstack which allows users access via both a webpage and a mobile app.
“Beanstack lets us offer 2 different components to our participants: reading logs and activity challenges,” stated Director Krissy Wright. “We feel that this is the best way we can safely offer programming similar to what we would normally offer in person every summer, but this will be from the safety and convenience of your own home.”
Comparable to a “Fitbit for reading,” Beanstack allows users to complete challenges and earn digital badges. Despite being virtual, the library is still offering prizes and awards for all ages. “Participants will get to earn tickets just as they would any other year,” said Wright.
The annual Summer Reading Raffle will also be offered via Beanstack. Open to anyone ages 13 and up, the Reading Raffle offers fun competition to win grand prizes at the end of the summer. “Beanstack actually enhances our Summer Reading Raffle program, as we are able to issue activity challenges for this group, which we haven’t done in the past. You can also see all of the available prizes online, and enter your tickets virtually.”
Wright said that paper versions will be available upon request for any person not wishing to use the virtual program.
To get started, visit www.brook.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app from your app store. Call 219-275-2471 for more information.