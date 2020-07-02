NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Public Library has redesigned our summer reading experience into a summer exploration event – we are offering four weeks of virtual entertainment, engagement, and exploration for youth from 3 to 18, beginning on Monday July 6th.
First, parents or young adults may register virtually, via BeanStack. This website/app is a great way to manage reading, log hours or reviews. Patrons may visit the website at: www.newton.beanstack.org or search for the free downloadable app in their App store (iOS users) or in the Google Play store (Android users). The website or app allows patrons to register, log reading, post review, enter drawings, and check progress! It’s a great, hands-free way to participate in reading challenges!
We’ve made lots of other changes in 2020, and will continue some popular parts of our summer exploration club:
• Like last year, we have snacks as reading incentives for all of our readers
• We will hold weekly drawings for theme-based prizes for children and teens who attend our programs
• Our weekly programs and drawings for readers will be virtual, available on our website and our Facebook page
• Our closing celebration will be virtual, and includes an engaging program and great final prizes
We will continue to take registrations through July 15th, and Summer Exploration Club logging and programs begin on Monday, July 6th. Parents may register children in person at each Library, or via BeanStack. We urge parents to utilize Beanstack, as we will be using this app for future programs!
During the course of this summer exploration event we will have materials and prizes available for pick up at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries, and these items may be delivered curbside, as well. Our goal is to provide an engaging, safe summer event for children in our community.
Children ages 3 to 5 years may participate in “Read to Me,” earning snacks each time they view our weekly programs, plus each time children view programs they are entered in our final drawing for a new scooter (1 for a boy and 1 for a girl) to be given away at each Library!
Children in grades K through 3, our Summer Adventurers, will each earn prizes for every hour of reading time, up to 4 hours to complete their summer reading goals. Every hour of reading equals one entry into our final drawing for a new scooter (1 for a boy and 1 for a girl) given away at each Library!
Additionally, we will post virtual programs on our Facebook page and our website each week, and hold prize drawings each week for fun, themed prizes!
Youth in grades 4 through 6, Summer Explorers, will earn prizes for every 2 hours of reading time, reading up to 8 hours to complete their summer reading goals. These youth will have virtual prize drawings each week, as well! Every two hours of reading allows children to enter into our final drawing for a new scooter (1 for a boy and 1 for a girl) given away at each Library, as well!
We will post virtual programs for Summer Explorers to our Facebook page and our website, featuring crafts or experiments, and supplies for each program will be available at each Library so that children may recreate these events at home.
Students in grades 7 through 12 will earn a prize for every book that they read and review on our review forms, maxing out at 4 reviews to reach their summer reading goals. We have gift cards for weekly attendance, and each review submitted allows teens to enter into our final drawing for a great gift basket to be given away at each Library!
On Thursday, July 30th the Library will host final drawings for all age groups, and an engaging virtual performance – watch Facebook and our website for our announcements as July 30th draws closer.
Learn about our own stories, learn new ways to engage in reading and learning, and enjoy great prizes and lots of fun at Newton County Public Library this summer! Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, or Roselawn Library to imagine your story!