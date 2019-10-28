MOROCCO — North Newton Jr. and Sr. High kicked off Red Ribbon Week Oct. 24 by handing out Drug Free lanyards and having students sign the Drug Free Pledge.
The lanyards, which have the pledge on it, were prepared by the Coalition for a Drug-Free Newton County. The lanyards and cards were made possible in part by David Hensel’s “Way To Go” Grant through the Jasper Newton Foundation. Hensel wanted to highlight the good work of the Coalition for a Drug-Free Newton County — and thought the lanyards for Red Ribbon week for all students would be a great thing to support. Additional funding for the lanyards was made possible by the Coalition for a Drug-Free Newton County, Gene Bell coordinator.
The Origin of Red Ribbon Week began in the 1980s and today Red Ribbon Week is a United States initiative for the education and prevention of drugs, tobacco and alcohol abuse. During the week between October 23 – 31 each year, elementary schools, junior high schools, high schools, community groups, and organizations focus their attention on the celebration of a drug-free life.
How It All Began
Red Ribbon Week began after the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a DEA agent (Enrique “Kiki” Camarena) in 1985. For over four years he had been in Guadalajara, Mexico working undercover, with those efforts leading to the discovery of a multi-million dollar narcotics manufacturing operation in Chihuahua, Mexico.
His efforts not only led to the eradication of this and other drug production operations/facilities by the authorities but also greatly angered several drug cartel leaders focused on revenge. They murdered key informants and hunted their “enemies.” Then on February 7, 1985, they kidnapped Camarena and his pilot.
A tip was sent to the DEA by representatives of the Mexican Federal Judicial Police (MFJP), who claimed full knowledge of what had happened. According to them, Camarena had been mistakenly kidnapped by a man and his three sons. They invited the DEA to a raid of the man’s ranch in Angostura that they said would take place the following morning.
However, by the time the DEA agents arrived — at the scheduled time — the MFJP had already raided the ranch and killed five individuals. Not long after, a passerby discovered the bodies of both Camarena and his pilot not far from the ranch, by the side of the road.
According to reports “The DEA’s investigation revealed that Camarena had been tortured before he was murdered. Audiotapes of the torture showed that medical doctors actually kept Camarena alive in order to continue the interrogation.
The Origin of Red Ribbon Week
After their murders, citizens in Camarena’s hometown in California donned red ribbons in his honor. The red ribbon became their symbolic statement for prevention awareness — through Red Ribbon Week information and activities.
David Lozano — Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of USA Freedom Corps in 2007-2008 — in his younger years was a high-school friend of the slain DEA agent [Enrique “Kiki” Camarena]. So along with the Californians for Drug Free Youth Board of Directors, he created the first Statewide Red Ribbon Campaign in memory of his high school friend in 1985.
With the support of Congressman Duncan Hunter and City Councilman David Dhillon, Lozano helped to promote “Camarena Clubs” in Imperial Valley, California. They were created in high schools, and club members then presented a proclamation to (then) First Lady Nancy Reagan, who had initiated nationwide anti-drug programs.
The following year, parent-teacher organizations in California, Illinois, and Virginia wore the red ribbons in late October and November. The first National Red Ribbon Week was organized in 1988 by the National Family Partnership (NFP), proclaimed by the U.S. Congress and chaired by Nancy Reagan. During the administration of President Bill Clinton, Red Ribbon Week information and activities grew into a nationwide service effort.