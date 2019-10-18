MOROCCO — The Coalition for a Drug-Free Newton County along with students from North and South Newton prepared lanyards to be given out to each school during Red Ribbon Week 2019 which runs from October 23rd — October 31st.
The lanyards and cards were made possible in part by David Hensel’s “Way To Go” Grant through the Jasper Newton Foundation. Hensel wanted to highlight the good work of the Coalition for a Drug-Free Newton County — and thought the lanyards for Red Ribbon week for all students would be a great thing to support. Additional funding for the lanyards was made possible by the Coalition for a Drug-Free Newton County, Gene Bell coordinator.
Students who participated in the lanyard workday were:
- Logyn Galvan
- Lily Resendez
- Keely Evans
- Hannah Vanderwall
- Justin Wood
- Elizabeth Diedam
- Lillianne Hartman
- Sarah Lanic
- Lauren Mardirosian
- Cameron O’Hare
- Bradley Joseph
- Garrett Gonczy
Also helping were South Newton SADD sponsor Chase Eldridge and South Newton Principal Charles Huckstep.
For information about the Coalition visit: www.livesmartnewtoncounty.org