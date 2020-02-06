KENTLAND - Steve Snell has recently announced his candidacy for election to the position of Newton County Surveyor in the upcoming Republican Primary.
Snell is currently the Field Technician for the Surveyor’s Office and has been in this position for eight years where he designs many of the repairs and reconstructions of the drains throughout the county. He also updates the Geographic Information System (GIS) data for the Surveyor’s Office.
Snell has lived in Morocco most of his life and attended North Newton High School where he graduated in 1973. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University and a Master of Science Degree from Indiana State University. Snell spent nine years teaching Industrial Technology at North Newton High School.
Snell says he will bring professionalism and a friendly work atmosphere to the Surveyor’s Office. “I am asking for your support in the May 5th Primary Election."