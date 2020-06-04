JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that State Road 114 will be closed to through traffic from I-65 to U.S. 231 beginning Monday, June 8.
Crews will be completing concrete patching in this area, which is needed to repair the roadway before a resurfacing project can begin. The road is expected to reopen by Saturday, June 13, but future closures will be needed for concrete patching in downtown Rensselaer and for the resurfacing project.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will utilize I-65 and U.S. 231.