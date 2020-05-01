KENTLAND – Like many events, the FBLA State Leadership Conference was canceled and some announcements had to be delayed. On the first day of May, South Newton junior Kyanna Dyer received word that she was slated to serve as Vice President of the FBLA State Officer Team.
“I was aiming for VP when running for an officer position, although we cannot decide which office we are slated for,” said Dyer. “I was ecstatic and completely overwhelmed with glee. It still feels unreal but I’ve never been so thankful for an opportunity. I’ve served on the State Executive Board during this school year to confirm that I wanted to take on the responsibility of this.”
Dyer has been involved with FBLA for three years. She was encouraged to join FBLA freshman year from her Computer Science teacher and Yearbook Coordinator, Angie Rhoads, who serves as South Newton FBLA advisor.
Dyer currently serves as her FBLA’s Chapter President, Junior Class President, and Inter-ACT club Vice President. Along with FBLA, Kyanna is involved in Art Club, Yearbook, Student Council, Cyberpatriot, Spanish Club, Prom Committee, Varsity Golf, Inter-ACT Club, Varsity Cheerleading, and Student Government.
“I first met Kyanna when she joined the high school yearbook staff at the end of her 8th-grade year,” said Rhoads. “She not only impressed me with her work ethic but also impressed the veteran staff. As our FBLA Chapter President, she has conquered every task and brought fresh ideas into our program with her leadership. She is an extremely dedicated and organized student. She will be an amazing State Officer.”
“FBLA means the world to me,” added Dyer. “This organization is amazing and provides an overwhelming amount of opportunities to prepare you for your future. FBLA personally helped me figure out my future and provided me with role models, some even in my own age group to look up to. FBLA has made me happier, more confident, and has helped my future more than words can say.”
As a state officer, Dyer will be involved with planning the Fall Leadership Conference and the State Leadership Conference and will represent FBLA at other various conferences and at Legislative Day at the Statehouse.
“I look forward most to becoming a person that others can look up to,” Dyer said. “I remember being awed by the officers during my freshman year. I hope I can do the same. I want to help create more leaders.”
After South Newton, Dyer wants to go to college and major in Law and History.
“My goal is to become a lawyer and build my own firm,” concluded Dyer. “Once I retire I want to become a history teacher.”