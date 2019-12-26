KENTAND — The South Newton Board of School Trustees met on Monday, December 16th for their final meeting of the year. All of the schools were in the spirit of Christmas, especially Christmas break. Miss DeYoung, elementary principal, reiterated her words to her staff and students, “As we close on the first semester, I wish all students, parents, and staff a relaxing and family-filled holiday season. Take this time with your family to recharge and make memories together. After a semester of hard work from all mentioned, it is absolutely critical to step away from the daily routine and celebrate the end of another calendar year with family and friends”. DeYoung sincerely appreciates her staff, school personnel, students, and community that make up South Newton Elementary School.
The Middle School traditionally rewards students who make good choices. This year, they got to see the new Star Wars movie at the Fowler Theatre. At the time of the meeting, the exact reward had not been revealed to students. Principal, Mrs. Mulligan, was careful not to give it away at the meeting either, since there are two board members with middle school students.
At the high school this season, several exciting contest results were recently announced. Mr. Huckstep shared the following FFA contest victories with the board: The senior parliamentary procedure team, consisting of Andrew Kindig, Delaney Smith, Hayden Berenda, Kayla Florian, Ashanti Snodgrass, Alex Kindig, and Logan Fausset, placed first; sophomore, Eli Sammons, and freshman, Logan Kollman, were awarded first place in the District Small Engine Contest, while freshmen Daniel Tordai and Hayden Davidson placed 2nd in the same competition; welding students, Timmy Hernandez-Reyes, Kyle Weiss, Eli Sammons, and Gonzalo Hernandez-Reyes, placed 2nd overall in the Chapter Division of the State Welding Contest. The senior crops team, with members Delaney Smith, Kayla Florian, Lex Tebo, and Delaney Farmer, placed 4th at their most recent competition; Delaney Smith came in 7th individually. Other competitors were Trinity Cragun and Aubree Florian. Also placing 7th as a team at the same Career Development Event (CDE) in the entomology contest were Zovco McElroy, Autumn Blacklidge, Andrew Smart, and Haley Stone. Other entomology competitors were Savannah Gonczy, Victoria Henriquez, and Emma Krug.
The Cyber-patriot teams, coached by Mrs. Rhoads, did well in their preliminary contest. There was one team at the platinum level, placing 10th, and four teams at the gold level placing 3rd, 4th, 6th, and 9th. The 3rd and 4th place teams will advance to the semi-finals.