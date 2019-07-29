KENTLAND — The South Newton Board of School Administrators approved teaching positions and course offerings, handbook and policy guides for 2019-2020, along with coaches and volunteers for extra-curricular programs.
According to Superintendent Casey Hall, finding qualified teachers is getting more and more difficult. “There is a teacher shortage,” said Hall. The principals have a tough job trying to fill positions, expressed Hall. Thankfully, South Newton has been able to fill vacancies with quality individuals. Miss Kyra Barrett was approved as the middle school counselor. Hall commented that it is nice to see former students come back to the school. Miss Barrett was a 2014 South Newton graduate, and is currently completing her master’s degree in school counseling.
Additional hires include Miss Brittnee Gaskin — middle school English, Mr. George Doughty – 4th grade, and Mr. Michael Fenters – high school history. New courses for the high school are three theatre classes that are already part of the course description guide. The board approved the revision of these classes to be taught as independent study. Interested students would be responsible for lighting and sound for school and community programs taking place in the school’s auditorium. Classes would be customized to fit the learning goals of the individual students, and graded accordingly. One of the goals for these classes is to equip students with technical skills for the workforce.
The board carefully combed through the handbook proposals for the three schools. One element that sparked discussion was the eLearning policies. Each school had different language for eLearning days that fit the administrator’s objectives for his or her respective school. The board wanted to streamline these policies for the purpose of serving students equally. At earlier board meetings, building principals explained their rationales for their different policies. As eLearning is still fairly new, there are several ideas and questions with no single answer. At the high school level, more responsibility is on the individual student to advocate for him/herself; whereas at the elementary level, eLearning expectations are less restrictive.
Recommendations for coaching and club sponsorships consumed the bulk of the July agenda. For athletics, four paid coaching positions and two volunteers were approved for high school football, one coach and one volunteer for middle school football, three coaches for high school volleyball, two coaches for middle school volleyball, one coach each for middle school and high school cross country, one paid coach and one volunteer for girl’s golf. Volunteers were also approved for game help and announcing.
Food Services at South Newton will be offering breakfast for $0.50 this year. Any and all students are welcome to eat breakfast at school. Director, Anje Bevis, wants to get the word out that breakfast is for everyone, similar to school lunch. Students who begin the day with a nutritious meal function better academically, socially, and emotionally. Breakfast can also be time consuming to do at home; by eating at school, students and parents have one less thing to have to fit into their morning routines. Students generally have 15-20 minutes at school before classes begin which could be used for eating.
First student day at South Newton is Wednesday, August 14th.