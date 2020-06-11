KENTLAND — There was a lot of improvisation going on but South Newton High School held its Senior Awards Night virtually and then handed out cords and scholarships outside of the park area near the community center.

Academic Honors Diploma

Kiarra Battering

Elizabeth Diedam

Michaela Hanley

Lillian Hartman

Cameron O’Hare

Leah Schriner

Angelina Small

Justin Walkup

Technical Honors Diploma

Seth Bishop

Academic & Technical Honors Diploma’s

Hayden Berenda

Joseph Cobleigh

Andrew Conrad

Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes

Sarah Lanie

Reese Meyer

Riley Patterson

Dane Smith

Kyle Weiss

Terron Welsh

National Honor Society Cords

Kiarra Battering

Hayden Berenda

Joseph Cobleigh

Andrew Conrad

Elizabeth Diedam

Reese Meyer

Timmy Hernandez Reyes

Sarah Lanie

Cameron O’Hare

Leah Schriner

Angelina Small

Kyle Weiss

Terron Welsh

FFA Cords

Hayden Berenda

Kyle Weiss

Art Club Cord

Angelina Small

Senior Service Cords

The Senior Service Challenge is done through the Jasper Newton County Community Foundation. The Class of 2020 logged a total of 330 Hours as of March 16th. The following students logged 20 hours or higher and will receive an honor cord:

  • Halle Cicero
  • Lillian Hartman
  • Sarah Lanie
  • Cameron O’Hare
  • Terron Welsh

Top Student Awards

Valedictorian - Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes

Salutatorian - Terron Welsh

Scholarships

The American Legion Post 146 Morocco - Terron Welsh

Jasper County Art League Scholarship - Kiarra Battering

Wyatt Hoaks Memorial Scholarship: Hayden Berenda, Timmy Hernandez-Reyes, Leah Schriner, Angelina Small, Kyle Weiss and Terron Welsh

Fowler State Bank of Kentland scholarship - Riley Patterson.

Suiter Farm Partnership Scholarship - Hayden Berenda and Kyle Weiss

South Newton Single Young Farmers Scholarship - Hayden Berenda and Patrick Cobb

Vocational Tri Kappa Scholarship - Hayden Berenda

Karen Molter Van Duyn Academic Tri Kappa - Leah Schriner

Jeanette Batton Academic Tri Kappa Scholarship - Kyle Weiss

Phyllis McKee Excellence in Art Scholarship - Kiarra Battering

Rotary Zell Scholarship - Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes

Rotary Ross Memorial Scholarship - Lillianne Hartman

Rotary General Scholarship - Natalie Obenland

Kentland Rotary Grants - Michaela Hanley and Megan Honn

Kentland Rotary Interact Club scholarship - Leah Schriner

South Newton FFA Scholarship: Hayden Berenda, Patrick Cobb and Kyle Weiss

Brook Chamber of Commerce Scholarship - Andrew Conrad and Leah Schriner

Community State Bank of Brook Scholarship - Andrew Conrad and Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes

Kentland Bank Scholarship - Dane Smith

Goodland Lions Club Scholarship - Reese Meyer and Terron Welsh

Senior 4-H Scholarship - Hayden Berenda

South Newton Merit Scholarship - Michaela Hanley and Reese Meyer

Student Council Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare and Leah Schriner

Newton County Adult Education scholarship - Nathan Clifford

Entrepreneurship Classroom Scholarship: Elizabeth Diedam, Michaela Hanley, Reese Meyer, Ariana Pizano and Zoe Tsaparikos

Jay C. Ruston National Honor Society Scholarship - Lilly Hartman

Jeff Wilson Memorial Scholarships - Nathan Clifford and Justin Walkup

Washington Township Scholarship - Leira Witvoet

Craig Blann Memorial Scholarship - Ariana Pizano

Newton County Extension Homemakers Scholarship - Elizabeth Diedam

Earl Park Lions Club Scholarship - Sarah Lanie

Goodland Community Church scholarship - Sarah Lanie

Newton County Development Scholarship: Nathan Clifford, Megan Honn, Natalie Obenland and Justin Walkup

Cindy McKinney Scholarship - Leah Schriner

Gordon & Ann Scott Memorial Scholarship - Leira Witvoet

Marci L. Bridgeman Memorial Parker Foundation Scholarship - Reese Meyer

Don Hartman Memorial Scholarship - Lilly Hartman

Miller Family Scholarship - Terron Welsh

Orion Energy Group Scholarship - Timoteo Hernandez Reyes and Riley Patterson

Patricia Polen Clinton Scholarship - Ariana Pizano

Carnegie Players Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare

Dr. Cecil and Mrs. Gladys Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Megan Honn, Michaela Hanley, Lillianne Hartman, Dane Smith, Sarah Lanie, Cameron O’Hare, and Angelina Small

Grace Pampel Scholarship - Kyle Weiss

Phyllis & Ross McKee Advised/Achievement Scholarship - Angelina Small, Kyle Weiss, Leah Schriner, Cameron O’Hare, Terron Welsh, Andrew Conrad, and Riley Patterson

Robert & Jeannette Batton Scholarship: Sarah Lanie, Cameron

O’Hare, and Terron Welsh

Jamie Carlson Memorial Scholarship: Patrick Cobb, Kyle Weiss, Leah

Schriner, and Hayden Berenda

Dee & Gene Deno Memorial Scholarship - Leah Schriner and Terron Welsh

Margaret Kindig Stonecipher Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare

Morris E Cornell Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare

Vision Ag Scholarship - Kyle Weiss

Newton County Community Foundation Scholarship - Leah Schriner

Chuck & Larry Whaley Memorial Scholarship - Leah Schriner and

Hayden Berenda

Julia K & Richard A. Angle Memorial Scholarship - Kyle Weiss and Patrick Cobb

Sherry A. Power Hufnagel Scholarship - Hayden Berenda

Thomas, Danis and Margie Wilson Scholarship - Terron Welsh and Cameron O’Hare

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship - Leah Schriner

Jim & Betty Dye Foundation Scholarship - Terron Welsh

South Newton Music Boosters Scholarship - Michaela Hanley

Ivy Tech Community College - Megan Honn and Nathan Clifford

