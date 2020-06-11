KENTLAND — There was a lot of improvisation going on but South Newton High School held its Senior Awards Night virtually and then handed out cords and scholarships outside of the park area near the community center.
Academic Honors Diploma
Kiarra Battering
Elizabeth Diedam
Michaela Hanley
Lillian Hartman
Cameron O’Hare
Leah Schriner
Angelina Small
Justin Walkup
Technical Honors Diploma
Seth Bishop
Academic & Technical Honors Diploma’s
Hayden Berenda
Joseph Cobleigh
Andrew Conrad
Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes
Sarah Lanie
Reese Meyer
Riley Patterson
Dane Smith
Kyle Weiss
Terron Welsh
National Honor Society Cords
Kiarra Battering
Hayden Berenda
Joseph Cobleigh
Andrew Conrad
Elizabeth Diedam
Reese Meyer
Timmy Hernandez Reyes
Sarah Lanie
Cameron O’Hare
Leah Schriner
Angelina Small
Kyle Weiss
Terron Welsh
FFA Cords
Hayden Berenda
Kyle Weiss
Art Club Cord
Angelina Small
Senior Service Cords
The Senior Service Challenge is done through the Jasper Newton County Community Foundation. The Class of 2020 logged a total of 330 Hours as of March 16th. The following students logged 20 hours or higher and will receive an honor cord:
- Halle Cicero
- Lillian Hartman
- Sarah Lanie
- Cameron O’Hare
- Terron Welsh
Top Student Awards
Valedictorian - Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes
Salutatorian - Terron Welsh
Scholarships
The American Legion Post 146 Morocco - Terron Welsh
Jasper County Art League Scholarship - Kiarra Battering
Wyatt Hoaks Memorial Scholarship: Hayden Berenda, Timmy Hernandez-Reyes, Leah Schriner, Angelina Small, Kyle Weiss and Terron Welsh
Fowler State Bank of Kentland scholarship - Riley Patterson.
Suiter Farm Partnership Scholarship - Hayden Berenda and Kyle Weiss
South Newton Single Young Farmers Scholarship - Hayden Berenda and Patrick Cobb
Vocational Tri Kappa Scholarship - Hayden Berenda
Karen Molter Van Duyn Academic Tri Kappa - Leah Schriner
Jeanette Batton Academic Tri Kappa Scholarship - Kyle Weiss
Phyllis McKee Excellence in Art Scholarship - Kiarra Battering
Rotary Zell Scholarship - Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes
Rotary Ross Memorial Scholarship - Lillianne Hartman
Rotary General Scholarship - Natalie Obenland
Kentland Rotary Grants - Michaela Hanley and Megan Honn
Kentland Rotary Interact Club scholarship - Leah Schriner
South Newton FFA Scholarship: Hayden Berenda, Patrick Cobb and Kyle Weiss
Brook Chamber of Commerce Scholarship - Andrew Conrad and Leah Schriner
Community State Bank of Brook Scholarship - Andrew Conrad and Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes
Kentland Bank Scholarship - Dane Smith
Goodland Lions Club Scholarship - Reese Meyer and Terron Welsh
Senior 4-H Scholarship - Hayden Berenda
South Newton Merit Scholarship - Michaela Hanley and Reese Meyer
Student Council Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare and Leah Schriner
Newton County Adult Education scholarship - Nathan Clifford
Entrepreneurship Classroom Scholarship: Elizabeth Diedam, Michaela Hanley, Reese Meyer, Ariana Pizano and Zoe Tsaparikos
Jay C. Ruston National Honor Society Scholarship - Lilly Hartman
Jeff Wilson Memorial Scholarships - Nathan Clifford and Justin Walkup
Washington Township Scholarship - Leira Witvoet
Craig Blann Memorial Scholarship - Ariana Pizano
Newton County Extension Homemakers Scholarship - Elizabeth Diedam
Earl Park Lions Club Scholarship - Sarah Lanie
Goodland Community Church scholarship - Sarah Lanie
Newton County Development Scholarship: Nathan Clifford, Megan Honn, Natalie Obenland and Justin Walkup
Cindy McKinney Scholarship - Leah Schriner
Gordon & Ann Scott Memorial Scholarship - Leira Witvoet
Marci L. Bridgeman Memorial Parker Foundation Scholarship - Reese Meyer
Don Hartman Memorial Scholarship - Lilly Hartman
Miller Family Scholarship - Terron Welsh
Orion Energy Group Scholarship - Timoteo Hernandez Reyes and Riley Patterson
Patricia Polen Clinton Scholarship - Ariana Pizano
Carnegie Players Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare
Dr. Cecil and Mrs. Gladys Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Megan Honn, Michaela Hanley, Lillianne Hartman, Dane Smith, Sarah Lanie, Cameron O’Hare, and Angelina Small
Grace Pampel Scholarship - Kyle Weiss
Phyllis & Ross McKee Advised/Achievement Scholarship - Angelina Small, Kyle Weiss, Leah Schriner, Cameron O’Hare, Terron Welsh, Andrew Conrad, and Riley Patterson
Robert & Jeannette Batton Scholarship: Sarah Lanie, Cameron
O’Hare, and Terron Welsh
Jamie Carlson Memorial Scholarship: Patrick Cobb, Kyle Weiss, Leah
Schriner, and Hayden Berenda
Dee & Gene Deno Memorial Scholarship - Leah Schriner and Terron Welsh
Margaret Kindig Stonecipher Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare
Morris E Cornell Scholarship - Cameron O’Hare
Vision Ag Scholarship - Kyle Weiss
Newton County Community Foundation Scholarship - Leah Schriner
Chuck & Larry Whaley Memorial Scholarship - Leah Schriner and
Hayden Berenda
Julia K & Richard A. Angle Memorial Scholarship - Kyle Weiss and Patrick Cobb
Sherry A. Power Hufnagel Scholarship - Hayden Berenda
Thomas, Danis and Margie Wilson Scholarship - Terron Welsh and Cameron O’Hare
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship - Leah Schriner
Jim & Betty Dye Foundation Scholarship - Terron Welsh
South Newton Music Boosters Scholarship - Michaela Hanley
Ivy Tech Community College - Megan Honn and Nathan Clifford