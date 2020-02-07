KENTLAND - At the meeting of the South Newton Board of School Administrators on Monday, January 22, controversies over coaching positions topped the agenda. Middle school math teacher, Taylor Stacy, requested to retract her resignation as track coach, saying Athletic Director Chris Bell asked her to resign. In the letter that she read to the board, she detailed her track record, as well as pointed out that a better time to let her know that she would not continue coaching would have been just after the completion of the spring track season.
Bell disregarded her assertion, claiming that no one is guaranteed consecutive coaching positions as they are reassessed annually; therefore, resignations are just a courtesy. One problem disconcerting board members was in the timing of the issue. Track conditioning and work-outs should begin within the next couple of weeks, with the first official practice falling on February 17, prior to the next school board meeting.
Ryan Kindig, acting as board president in Amanda Berenda’s absence, said the situation was, “not handled in the best way and puts everyone in a bad spot.” Stacy’s resignation was already on the board’s consent agenda which they approved prior to her request to withdraw it. Action items, containing the consideration to approve the hiring of Michael Fenters as the head high school track coach, were also part of the motion from the beginning of the meeting to accept the agenda. After a long pause, Candace Armstrong made the motion, and Ryan Kindig seconded. The motion failed as neither Anji Strasburger nor Cathy Zeider voted in the affirmative.
Armstrong explained her decision to move the motion was simply to have a coach for the track kids. She attested that the board members rely on the school administrators to make sound and prudent judgments in their recommendations for hiring – whether a coach, teacher, or school employee. To clarify, Armstrong asked how extra-curricular (ECA) positions were posted and the protocol for filling them. It was stated that coaching vacancies should be posted on the school web site and in each of the schools for internal hiring. There were concerns about an obvious discrepancy in this system because there are often both resignations and recommendations to hire the same position at a single meeting. If resignations are valid, then there would need to be time between the acceptances of a resignation to post the position in order to have a recommendation to hire.
Bell said that he usually gets an email from individuals interested in coaching, so that is how he is able to put forth recommendations for hire at the same meeting at which resignations are read for approval. In a later discussion, Superintendent Casey Hall said that coaches will start having written evaluations in order to be fair and equitable to all coaches. He further mentioned how appreciative he is that members of the school community have stepped up to fill vacant coaching positions. It is always the goal to hire teachers first for these extra-curricular assignments, but that is not always possible. Hall stated that even though all coaching positions except football and boys/girls basketball are reapproved annually, accepting an official letter of resignation is the, “right way to treat people.”