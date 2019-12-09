KENTLAND — The South Newton Middle School National Junior Honor Society raised more than $300 and used that money to buy items for the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.
“Aubrey’s Angels reached out to us and let us know that the food pantry was low at the Ronald McDonald House as well as the supply room there where families can pick up items,” said Carsten Pontius, president of the SNMS National Junior Honor Society. “We learned that 52 families stay at the house seven days a week.”
To raise the money, the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) sponsored a Fall Ball on Oct. 18 with an admission of $2. The total raised from that night was $325, and the NJHS used that money to buy food and items for the Ronald McDonald House, a charity organization that provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families of children receiving medical care at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health and other area hospitals.
“The National Junior Honor Society was founded on citizenship, and the most important thing about citizenship is giving back to the community,” said Stephanie Berenda, vice president of the SNMS National Junior Honor Society. This is a great way to show that citizenship.”
The NJHS officers will be bringing the items and food to the Ronald McDonald House this week and will also take a tour of the facility.
“The kids worked hard and I’m proud of them for wanting to do this,” said Randy Pontius, SNMS NJHS sponsor.