KENTLAND - South Newton Middle School will be hosting its annual Open House on Thursday, October 17, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. All teachers will be available to visit and share with parents and students.
There will be a resource fair with booths from Brook, Goodland, and Kentland libraries, Valley Oaks Health, Newton County Extension, and 21st Century Scholars.
Upon arrival, families will be directed to the computer to set up or confirm Harmony Family Access and help with invitations to Google Classroom. Parents and students will also have the opportunity to stop by teacher classrooms to visit.
Separate scheduled conferences will be held earlier in the day and at teacher request. Parents wishing to schedule a conference should contact the middle school office. Additionally, Principal Tansey Mulligan will hold two informational sessions on the new ILEARN test at 6:00 and 7:00.
The annual book fair will also be available for parent and student shopping. All families visiting the Open House will be entered into a raffle to win a mystery prize.