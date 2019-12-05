KENTLAND - To help out needy families from area communities, South Newton Elementary is hosting its second annual Christmas Giving Tree this year. The tree is already up and full of tags. It is located right inside the school's entrance across from the main office.
If you are a family in need of extra support this holiday season and have a child that attends South Newton Elementary, this tree is for you. Contact South Newton Elementary Counselor Laura Zak by phone (219-474-5167) or email (zakl@newton.k12.in.us) no later than Dec. 10 to provide the necessary information. Names will be kept confidential.
If you would like to provide some additional Christmas cheer for area families, all you have to do is visit the Elementary school, take a tag and follow the instructions.
The tags will indicate if the child is a boy or girl, age and clothing sizes and any additional needs they have.
Please return the gifts wrapped and labeled with the tag number by Dec. 18.
Donations can also be sent in for the Giving Tree, checks will need to be made out to South Newton Elementary but can be designated for the Giving Tree fund.
"All of the money donated to that fund will be used for kids on the tree," said Zak. " I feel there is such a great need for this in our schools."