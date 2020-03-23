KENTLAND — A brief meeting of the South Newton Board of School Trustees took place on Monday, March 16th. It was reported that the decision to close the school campus was not an easy one. Superintendent Casey Hall was in continuous contact with school board members and area schools last Friday, March 13th prior to announcing South Newton’s plan to cease school functions, activities, and classes. Superintendent Hall quoted another superintendent, Darrin Peppard, who said, ‘“In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we under reacted or did too little.”’
The primary order of business was the approval of a proposal put together by Superintendent Hall for the non-certified staff members. In it, Hall outlined a compensation package for custodial, maintenance, paraprofessionals, clerical, kitchen staff, and all other hourly employees. Non-certified personnel will be paid regular pay for the two additional weeks of the school closing (not including spring break). Additionally, custodial, maintenance, and kitchen staff will receive sick day compensation for days worked during the time of the school closure. Mr. Hall reiterated his appreciation for all school employees and felt that fair compensation, especially in this uncharted pandemic, was the right thing to do. He also thanked Paula McCarthy, school nurse, for her help and cooperation in all that needed to be done, as well as Kim Durham at the Newton County Health Department. Both have been invaluable in providing assistance, resources, and knowledge in this time. Hall said that we are fortunate to have them.
Other news shared at the meeting was that students would have an opportunity to get meals at least for part of the time that school is closed. Anje Bevis, Director of Food Services, has arranged for distribution sites in each of the three communities in which students live. While this is not ideal, it does meet a need for some of the students.
No administrators were present to report on events at their respective schools; much of the positive has been overshadowed by the solemnity of having to close the school. Mr. Hall addressed this in a memo to the staff, “ I am blessed to be surrounded by a fantastic school board, administrative staff, central office staff, all of you, and a tight knit group of other superintendents that help make decisions like the one last Friday a little easier. Decisions to close down schools, especially for a period of time, is only made after considering many different factors. A few of these factors include: child care for our students, the lack of meals for our students, paying our non-certified staff members, and most importantly, the safety of our staff and students.” Further in the memo, Hall credited the school board members for their effort and genuine concern for South Newton Schools.
Hall wrote, “I say it frequently, but all of us here at South Newton are extremely fortunate to have the school board that we do. They are not only very supportive of South Newton and all of us, they are all fantastic humans who truly care as people.”