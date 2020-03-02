KENTLAND — The South Newton Board of School Trustees accepted Darrell Allen’s retirement at the meeting last Monday, February 19. Mrs. Mulligan reflected that he coached the first South Newton soils team that went to Nationals. Since then, several teams have advanced and made the trip to Oklahoma. In Mulligan’s words, “[Mr. Allen] made soils cool.” She further commented on how much she enjoys the student impersonations of him at the FFA spring banquet. Superintendent Hall gave a shout out to FFA, and said, “Thanks for all they do for us.” He continued saying, “Our FFA program is second to none – thanks to Mr. Allen for helping make it that way.”
Even though the focus on South Newton’s campus was FFA, there are a lot of other activities and preparations being made for students. Mrs. Mulligan made special mention of the special education teachers for all of the paperwork that they complete, especially this time of year. She also appreciates the team effort from all teachers in supporting the special education program and accommodating students in the classroom. ILEARN testing happens in April, but plans are being worked out now. Last year at the Middle School, teachers came up with a stress free, project based curriculum to implement during testing weeks that both educate and entertain students. This year, students will learn cooperatively with a ‘Zoo’ themed cross-curricular unit.
Mr. Hall appreciates the help with eLearning Day decisions. He thanked Mr. Mayhew and Mr. Bell for getting out and testing the road conditions very early in the morning; other early morning workers Hall praised were the custodial and maintenance personnel for keeping the snow clear on school grounds. He also thanked Newton County Highway Director, David Pluimer, saying he has been, “fantastic to work with.”
Spring conferences will take place on Thursday, March 12. These are open to all parents in order to provide an opportunity to have productive dialogue about student achievement. Students not performing at grade level will need to attend summer school. Also coming up is the production of Shrek the Musical by the drama department. Show dates are Thursday, March19, Friday (7:00cst), March 20 (7:00cst), and Saturday, March 21 (4:00cst).