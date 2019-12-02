KENTLAND — The South Newton Board of School Trustees met last Monday, November 25, to conduct their monthly business. The school is always appreciative of donations, especially around the holidays. The Covenant Federated church generously contributed to the elementary health account, and several independent donors contributed toward FFA State Officer jacket display cases.
Miss DeYoung reported on elementary happenings. She praised the spell bowl team for their effort and placings in the recent competition. The team earned first place in their division and second place overall. The robotics team also recently competed and returned from their contest with strategies and enthusiasm for next year’s competition. Miss DeYoung mentioned the time and attention that Mrs. Skinner put into coaching the robotics team and is encouraged by the growth mindset of the students involved. Upcoming dates of interest for elementary families are December 4th for Reading Night, and December 20th which is the last day of school this semester.
Middle School Principal, Mrs. Mulligan, applauded community involvement with school initiatives. She spoke gratefully of Captain Cothran for presenting a program to educate students about the dangers of vaping. Mulligan elaborated saying that the state standards don’t include these types of beneficial and necessary information pieces that reveal the truth about personal health hazards. She also shared that Diane Gonczy presented an age appropriate body safety program to the students that had a huge impact. The school is definitely taking student safety seriously and making it a priority to maintain safety practices. Mulligan further mentioned their celebration of American Education week, during which they made their substitutes, paraprofessionals, and teachers know how much they are appreciated. She commented on how nice it is to have some of their retired teachers back as substitutes since they know the kids and the school so well. Mulligan then spoke as the testing coordinator and informed the board that winter ISTEP testing is underway. She applauded the efforts of the technology team and test administrators in helping the testing process run smoothly. Mrs. Robbins, high school counselor, does a fabulous job scheduling the tests and keeping track of the testers.
Mr. Huckstep also spoke about the testing happening in the high school and reported that twenty more students recently passed a different state assessment (ASVAB) and have therefore, met their graduation testing requirement. There are several service projects taking place among the high school classes and clubs, including a National Honor Society coat drive, an FCCLA toy drive, and a Pride Operation Christmas Child initiative. All high school students will go to the elementary on December 13th to read books put together by the 9th through 12th graders.
Mr. Hall, Superintendent, spoke briefly about the Red for Ed campaign across the state. He said that both he and the board support the teachers and this awesome movement 100 percent. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, he expressed how thankful he is to be at South Newton and wished everyone a wonderful holiday.