KENTLAND - As the new school year is underway for South Newton, the school board had some questions about expenditures for equipment. The elementary purchased two special iPads to assist their students with limited vision. Amber DeYoung, Elementary Principal, explained the novel features of these iPads which include a text reader, magnifier, and voice to text options. This is yet another example of the accommodations that the school provides to help to give students the best education possible.
DeYoung also thanked the administration and school board for allowing the 5th grade students to attend Camp Tecumseh each year. DeYoung stated that is a very powerful experience and that there are so many good things that come out of it that the students bring back to the school. She continued by mentioning the leadership teams and programs led by the 5th graders that the school benefits from tremendously.
Some upcoming notable dates for the elementary are: anti bullying presentation by Matt Wilhelm, BMX rider, on October 16th, parent/teacher conferences on October 17th, 2nd and 3rd grade program at 6:30 on October 24th, and Junior Achievement in a Day on October 30th. She added that the elementary has a goal of 100% attendance for their conferences this year.
Middle School Principal Tansey Mulligan submitted her report which mentioned College Go! Week (Sept. 23 – 27), praise for the students and staff who are working hard, and an update on their first round of NWEA testing. Two Purdue colleagues came to instruct Miss Thomas and Miss Diedam on GLOBE. Purdue University is the only affiliate of this government agency in Indiana. GLOBE is a science and education program with an emphasis on STEM training. South Newton has a strong STEM curriculum to help prepare students for college and careers upon graduation. Mulligan mentioned that the Purdue program specialists were impressed with what South Newton had to offer.
Charles Huckstepm, High School Principal, elaborated more on the quality of education at South Newton, saying that all of the staff, not just the teachers, care about the students. He said he appreciates the outstanding efforts of the school’s new employees. He also said that he is proud of what all the students are accomplishing. The FFA soils teams all placed at the area contests and advanced to the state competition in October. Members of those teams are: Andrew Kindig(11), Alex Kindig(10), Zovco McElroy(9), and Logan Kollman(9), Kyle Weiss(12), Hayden Berenda(12), Lex Tebo(9), Irma Cruz(9), Stepahnie Berenda(8), Tyler Tordai(7), Daniel Tordai(9), Hayden Davidson(9), and Patrick Cobb(12). The PSAT will be given to sophomores and juniors on October 10th, and the blood drive will take place Monday, September 30th. Huckstep invited all board members to participate in giving blood.
Casey Hall, Superintendent, gratefully recognized the vast opportunities and offerings that South Newton has for students. It is a good place to be. He also appreciates the updates that the school board approves to make the facilities at South Newton look their best, as well as all of the maintenance and custodial staff members who keep the buildings running smoothly. Hall also thanked the school association and representative, Blaire Diruzza, for the respect and honesty she brings to the bargaining table on behalf of the teachers.
Community concerns were expressed by Alan Washburn at the September meeting of the South Newton School Board after he heard about the petition to rename the high school gymnasium in honor of Coach Mike Hall. While the school board has made no decision regarding the request, Washburn wanted to bring to their attention another notable and influential mentor who contributed vastly to the school – Morris Cornell. Washburn reiterated the movement by numerous community members to name the auditorium for. Cornell following his death in 2010. Washburn’s curiosity brought him to the meeting as he came to question if the board’s policy on not naming parts of the school after important contributors had changed. Washburn emphasized that he had no objections whatsoever for the gym to be named after Coach Hall. He acknowledged that there is a new superintendent now and basically a new board. Local attorney Pat Ryan, was also at the meeting and said that there are plenty of ways and opportunities to honor inspirational and influential people from the community.