MOROCCo — On planet Earth there are more than 100,000 species of insects, including bees, flies, moths, butterflies and beetles that work hard as pollinators. There are also over 1,000 species of other animals such as birds, reptiles and mammals, including bats that pollinate plants.
Pollinators are an important part of our community and future. Celebrate the 65th Anniversary of Soil and Water Stewardship Week – Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators? - April 26 to May 3rd, 2020. The local Newton County Soil and Water Conservation can assist homeowners with how to maintain or develop areas to attract pollinators.
Contact them at (219) 285-2217 or www.facebook.com/NewtonCoSWCD.