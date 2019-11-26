GOODLAND - Wanda Johnson has served Goodland and the surrounding communities for the past five years with her store, The Dressing Room. She was at the Goodland Town Meeting last Monday to officially announce that she is closing the store and to sincerely thank the council and town for their support.
This unique clothing boutique offered clothing for children-infants to age eighteen, and business clothes for adults, primarily women – all at no cost. The goal was to help low income and/or single parent households by providing basic clothing necessities. Families could outfit their children as well as obtain appropriate clothing for their own job related needs without an additional strain on their budgets. The Goodland Town Council permitted Johnson to use the building for this community ministration.
Council President, Jim Butler, thanked Wanda for her service and expressed appreciation for the help she has given to the community. Rough estimates of members served were 588 families and 1,343 individuals. Johnson did have a final request and that was for the board to consider allowing the morning coffee group to continue to meet at the store. The coffee service is another way in which Wanda met the needs of the Goodland people. The board agreed to let the coffee group remain - yet another example of small town courtesies.
Community members can help the town by providing more letters (to the town board) that detail water related issues so that the town can obtain grant money to replace water mains. Letters that address any water problems would be helpful as suggested by Edwin Buswell of KIRPC.
The town of Goodland still has prime properties available for new construction or expansion. Interested persons should contact the town office for property information, or submit a bid to the Council.