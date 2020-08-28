KENTLAND — Sherry Cambe comes to the Roselawn Library as branch manager with a lot a wide array of different skills and is focusing on the services her branch provides.
“Our children’s programs are just wonderful, and we have different programs for all ages even adult programs,” said Cambe. “We are also here to help with all of their technology needs.”
Cambe and her husband own Cambe Chevrolet and JC Motorsports in Knox, however, Sherry was looking to get more involved with the community.
“I wanted to work with the public on a full-time basis and get into a different field,” said Cambe. “It has been very interesting and I have really enjoyed meeting all the different patrons.”
For Cambe, family comes first as she likes to spend as much time as possible with her husband, her three children, and two grandchildren.
“Mary K. (Emmrich) has been amazing from the start,” said Cambe. “She has really helped me earn all of the library’s functions. I walked into a great place to work with a wonderful staff that is easy to manage and all of that is because of her.”
“Sherry lives in the Lincoln Township area and understands how that community is different,” said Emmrich. “Sherry also started while the library was shut down to the public and has picked up on things pretty quick considering the circumstances.”
Cambe concluded by saying that she wants all of the patrons to know “we are here for them, we want to help.”