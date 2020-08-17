NEWTON COUNTY — On August 14th, 2020 at 10:45am Newton County 911 received a report of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of SR 114 and CR 200 East. The caller advised dispatch that one vehicle was occupied with there juveniles and there was possible entrapment.
An investigation by Newton County Deputies found that 52 year old Bobette Hoover of Shelby, IN was operating a 2006 Dodge van northbound on CR 200 East, and had failed to yield to the right of way of a westbound 2002 Ford van operated by 60 year old Ronald Anderson of Morocco, IN.
Hoover was entrapped in the vehicle and was extricated by Brook and Morocco Fire Departments. She was then flown by Lutheran Air to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL. All other parties had minor injuries or refused treatment.
The roadway was reopened at 12:09 PM.
Assisting agencies: Newton County EMS, Prompt EMS, Morocco Fire, Brook Fire, Lutheran Air