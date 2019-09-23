MOROCCO — No official vote took place but the consensus of three county boards was to move forward with pushing back the completion date for Select Milk Producers’ proposed cheese and whey manufacturing plant to the end of 2022.
In a joint meeting Sept. 18 with the Newton County Commissioners, the Newton County Council, and the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District, Mike McCloskey, co-Founder and CEO of Select Milk Producers and Chairman of the Board of Fair Oaks Dairy Farms, gave an update of the progress and reassured the boards they will hold up to their obligation.
“We were on a good route, but now there has been a little delay,” said McCloskey. “An unfortunate event happened that you all know about (referring to the animal abuse video that was released by Animal Recovery Mission in early June). That has affected us dearly. Plans, however, are still moving forward but not at the pace we would have liked.”
McCloskey added the impact of ARM’s video resulted in an initial decline of visitors to the Fair Oaks Farms by 45 percent, but that decline is now at 32 percent compared to the previous year. McCloskey didn’t mention the effect in terms of dairy sales as several major grocers dropped carrying Fair Oaks Farms products including Fairlife Milk after the video was released.
“We do feel that everything is moving in the right direction,” added McCloskey.
McCloskey also added that he is currently working with three different companies trying to finalize the cheese plant deal after the initial company (Burnett Cheese) opted out of the project.
“I hope to have an agreement by December,” said McCloskey. “ I just want to assure you that we will meet those obligations. We have a substantial amount of money set aside (to make the bond payments) until we do. We won’t be leaving anyone hanging.”
Most of the concerns expressed at the joint meeting come from an economic development agreement approved more than three years ago, which called for the county to do $29 million worth of infrastructure improvements (a new water and sewer plant) to the Fair Oaks corridor, while Select Milk Producers would build a hotel and a cheese plant along with possible other attractions at the farm.
The infrastructure work was paid for via the selling of $23 million of bonds and then an additional $6 million in grants. The lender for the project was the State’s Revolving Fund (SRF), however, that loan came with milestones that had to be made, which included a completion date of the cheese plant by April 2021. That date appears not to be reachable, which is why the three county boards met to discuss extending that milestone to Dec. 31, 2022.
“If this agreement is extended, there will still be some milestones that will have to be met,” said Chris Janak, attorney for the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District. “Those will start kicking in next year and it is conceivable if those are not met that the state could call back the loan. There is going to be some risk, but I don’t know if it is a significant risk.”
If the state would call back the loan, Select would be required to pay off the $23 million loan, but would then own the water and sewer plant. If Select is unable to pay off the loan or defaults on the agreement, the loan is secured with landfill tipping fees, followed by a property tax rate that would go into effect.
“Our concern is that this loan is backed with our landfill money and a bond that would affect property owners,” said Michael Mark of the Newton County Council.
McCloskey assured the board members present that scenario should not be a worry.
“If something goes wrong they are going to go after Select’s balance sheet before they ever come after the county,” said McCloskey. “We have much more equity than what we are worrying about here. I underwrote these bonds and this loan with our balance sheet so that the county would own the infrastructure. Our goal stays the same. I have no intention of running a waste treatment plant.”
When asked by Councilmember Pay Mulligan on how much money Select has set aside for the bond payments, McCloskey responded with “a little less than three years of payments.”
According to the original economic development agreement, Select is to pay a little more than $200,000 a month minimum for utilities. That number was calculated to be enough to run the plant as well as make the bond payments.
McCloskey added that Select will still pay what they are required to for utilities even though they are using it to nearly that capacity.
Other concerns had to do with the actual running of the utilities.
“I am excited about the project and have been behind it all the way, but I have some concerns about running the plant at low flow,” said Randy Decker, President of the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District. “We need more flow and this can cause operational nightmares.”
Decker added that the sewer plant is currently only running at nine percent of the design flow.
McCloskey said he would meet up with Decker and go over suggestions to address the issues.