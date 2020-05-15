NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Public Library may not be operating at full capacity just yet, but be assured that they have great online resources to help you!
Their website can be found at www.newton.lib.in.us, and has a great variety of resources available for all users. You may access our card catalogue via their website’s home page, or by visiting www.evergreen.lib.in.us
Find journal, magazine, and newspaper articles, along with many free online resources by clicking on our INSPIRE links. INSPIRE is free for all Indiana residents, and offers Rosetta Stone languages, the Testing and Educational Resource Center to help prep for ACT, SAT, and ASVAB testing, current news sources, genealogy sources, and digital collections. INSPIRE is supported by the Indiana General Assembly through Build Indiana Funds, the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act and in partnership with the Academic Libraries of Indiana.
Check out ebooks and digital audiobooks by checking out our eIndiana Digital Consortium link. Downloadable materials are a few clicks away with a valid Evergreen Indiana Library card number and PIN. Bestsellers, classics, and hidden gems are all available for all ages.
The Indiana Gateway for Government Units is a data collection and transparency portal supported by the State of Indiana and Indiana University, and used by thousands of local government officials, academic researchers, and taxpayers. Gateway collects and provides access to information about how taxes and other public dollars are budgeted and spent by Indiana's local units of government.
Clicking on the tab “Services We Offer” will show users our various online resources.
• Users anywhere may use HeritageQuest Online to search family history materials such as family histories, military records, and research guides.
• TumbleBook Library is “ebooks for ekids” – a fun, interactive way for children to enjoy books and book-based activities.
• LegalForms helps users easily find standard legal forms for use in Indiana.
• Drivingtests.org offers DMV practice tests for our Library patrons. This service includes free tests, all written specifically based on Indiana BMV materials.
• Wowbrary is the Library’s weekly newsletter of new and noteworthy items that have been added to our collections. Patrons may read about our new additions, and then click through to reserve those items via our Evergreen Indiana catalogue.
Check out their website at www.newton.lib.in.us to learn about these services, policies, and upcoming events at Newton County Public Library!