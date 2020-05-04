KENTLAND — Friday, May 1 was National School Lunch Hero Day. This year, even with no students at the schools, local heroes were stepping up to make sure no kid went hungry.
At South Newton, the Food Service Department has been busy preparing 10 meals a week per child for families that requested help which turned out to more than 4,000 meals last week.
“The number of meals has been going up each week,” said Anje Bevis South Newton Food Services Director. “More families are suffering as this shutdown goes on.”
The department will be preparing food for students for the entire month of May, and are looking at the entire month of June if there is no summer school. They have already been prepping and providing the food for six weeks.
The cost of the meals is being reimbursed through the state-funded Summer Feeding A Program.
“We have also received some generous donations,” added Bevis. “We thank the support we have received from Kentland Rotary, Monicals, CVS, Dollar General, and Murphy’s Food King. We have also received a lot of volunteer help from faculty members, a nurse, and even from the administration office.”
A food survey goes out each Wednesday to the families of South Newton so that the department knows how much food to prepare.
“No food goes to waste, if we do have a little extra, I will find families that can use it,” added Bevis.
All of the preparation and then handing out the food on Tuesday evening means some long hours for the eight full-time lunch workers.
“They have been putting in 12 hours on Tuesdays and there have been some crazy days, but they are all so dedicated,” said Bevis. “They have been great, without them this would not be possible. A lot of people think this is an easy job but it is definitely not. We call it controlled chaos but they know exactly what to do and we have become so efficient. They do a phenomenal job.”
Along with Bevis, the staff includes Elementary Manager Traci Bryant, Middle School/High School Manager Tammy Mercier, Ronda Costilla, Koryn Zickmund, Beth Hofmeyer, Kristy Mattox, and Kristina Durflinger.