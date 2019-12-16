BROOK — At the meeting of the Brook Town Board on Tuesday, December 10, Rex Chapman led a discussion about getting radar speed signs for both ends of town. Both he and Jeff Laffoon have witnessed vehicles, especially heavy duty trucks, speeding through town. Chip Flahive was at the meeting and said he could assist with watching highway 16. Flahive also indicated that part of the problem is in the construction of the trucks; they sound as though they are going faster than what they actually are. The board agreed to look into the signs, similar to what Remington has. Safety for the young residents of town was the driving force behind this inquiry.
Other problems mentioned were unkempt properties. A nuisance ordinance has been filed against the owners of the parcel on the corner of Cummings and Home streets, south of town.
In reviewing the year end financials for the town of Brook, the board voted to give Nick Snodgrass and Jonathan Laffoon raises. Rex mentioned that the amount is not what they should get, but it gets them closer and shows that they are appreciated. Nick reported that the paving is complete as well as the fencing. They will begin work on the trees this coming week. The Board also approved Nikki Riegle for the town cleaning contract, effective in 2020.
Although Maria D’Ambrose was not at the meeting, she left comparative finance reports to make reading and understanding them easier.