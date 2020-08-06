KENTLAND — South Newton Schools will return to face-to-face instruction on August 13, according to the original approved calendar date. South Newton, like several other schools, finished last year through remote learning, leaving the schools on March 13th.
After 5 months, much planning and discussion, and more knowledge and awareness of the Coronavirus, a committee put together a ‘Back to School’ proposal that the Board of School Trustees approved Monday, July 22. Superintendent Casey Hall stressed the malleability of the plan as much of it can change under direction from the state government. He orchestrated the committee to get input from a variety of stakeholders so that all aspects of re-entry could be addressed. Parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, school board members, etc. comprised the team that has been at work for the past several months. Hall asked for everyone’s patience and stressed that, “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our staff and kids.” While the plan can always change and there are several unknowns, it is a framework within which the school community can work to get learning somewhat back to normal.
Over the summer, several staff changes occurred. Mr. Hall made particular mention of bus driver, Mike Armstrong, who served past his resignation date because the corporation is short on bus drivers. Following ag teacher, Mr. Allen’s retirement, Miss Katie Ott was hired to replace him. She and Mr. Armbruster have been busy working with their summer agriculture enrollment students. Ott is a Purdue graduate and recently moved to the area from Franklin, IN.
New high school principal, Mr. Ryan Smith, is from Rossville where he was the assistant principal at the Rossville Middle/Senior High School. He has an engineering/technology teaching background, and served in the military. Smith said, “I'm excited to get started here at South Newton.” His number one goal is to get students back to the traditional learning. “With the pandemic changing our way of life, we will need to find out our new normal and then help our students learn how to function best in that new normal, academically, socially and mentally.” Smith also mentioned how helpful former, now retired, principal, Charles Huckstep, has been.
Casey Hall emphasized a renewed focus for the new school year. He expressed his appreciation and extreme gratitude for all school personnel, students, and parents for pulling together to make learning happen despite the circumstances.