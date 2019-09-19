KENTLAND - The Kentland Rotary Club met for lunch on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Kentland Community Center. A presentation was given by Timothy Brisco representing the Kentland Fire Department. Briscoe shared that the fundraising responses from the community for the planned new firehouse have been very positive.
Briscoe also shared that the fire department has a water rescue team which is not typical for a department the size of Kentland's. The local fire department is also working to assemble a technical rope rescue team. This new team will be helpful in situations that require special skills in the event that a disaster limits accessibility in an otherwise normal situation.
Briscoe also extended an invitation to everyone in the community to participate in an equipment fundraiser for the fire department. The firemen will host a hog roast event on November 2, 2019. Watch the Newton County Enterprise for more information.
Roberta Dewing, Kentland Club President and Chairperson for the Scholarship Committee, announced that applications for Rotary Adult Scholarships are now available at the Kentland Public Library.
The Kentland Rotary Club members have invited anyone interested to join them for a noon meal at the Kentland Community Center on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. After lunch everyone will travel to the new Kentland Bank Operations Center along US 41 for a tour of the new facility.