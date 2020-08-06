ROSELAWN — Champion Force Athletics is gearing up to kick off their fall season with team Roselawn Revolution on August 18.
Champion Force Athletics offers youth competitive cheer classes for ages 4 and up. Classes are once a week for $9.
- Division 1- ages 4-6
- Division 2- ages 7-9
- Division 3- ages 10+
- Division 4- Tryout only
With safety and wellness of their athletes as their top priority the Roselawn Revolution has a lot of safety and preventative measures in place in compliance with state and local recommendations.
Visit their website at www.championforce.com or visit their Facebook page @roselawnrevolution for more information. Any questions about upcoming season can also be sent to cfacoachb@gmail.com.