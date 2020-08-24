ROSELAWN — The Roselawn Revolution Division 4 cheer team placed 1st at the Virtual Nationals Competition. A total of 250 teams made submissions to Champion Force Athletics' first virtual Nationals. Teams were then separated by division, team size and average age. Roselawn competed against 8 of those teams in their division. Placements were announced online August 14th naming Roselawn as National Champs in their division.
"I have to say it’s pretty awesome to coach such talented, dedicated, selfless,humble, and positive athletes," said coach Amanda Barcus. "Nothing about the Nationals were normal. No crowd, no stage, no lights, and no trip out of town. It was 6 feet social distancing practice and tons of sanitizer. Just a team of kids ready to sell it and make lemonade out of the lemons we were handed. A new routine, taught in 5 weeks (5 hours total) and they come out with a first place. These athletes are young but will certainly go far in life with the hard work and dedication they leave on the mat every single season."