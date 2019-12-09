ANDERSON — Three Roselawn Revolution cheerleading teams competed at the state competition Dec. 7 and one squad came back with a state title.
Roselawn Revolution Division 3 placed first at state and had zero deductions on their routine. The Division 1 team placed fourth.
“Our Division 4 team put on a good show but missed placing this time and I couldn’t be more proud of the amount of heart they showed in the face of defeat,” said coach Amanda Barcus. “Now both the Division 3 and 4 teams have points on the board towards Nationals this summer from spring and fall state competitions. We are looking forward to finding out if we advance on to Nationals this summer 2020. That announcement will be made this Tuesday evening during family night, straight from Champion Force Athletics.”
The Family Night is this Tuesday (Dec. 10) at Lincoln Elementary, and the community is welcome to come out and watch the performances at 7:00 p.m.
“I encourage anyone interested in the program to come see what we are all about,” added Barcus. “Our new session will start on January 21.”