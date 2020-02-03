INDIANAPOLIS - Right Steps Child Development Centers received a grant for $150,000 to renovate locations for three new centers including one in Newton County.
Early Learning Indiana announced last week the winners of the Child Care Deserts Competition, which is focused on addressing the fact that more than four of every ten children in Indiana live in a childcare desert. Thirteen organizations — including Right Steps Child Development Centers (Lafayette, IN) — received funds to increase access to high-quality childcare for children ages six weeks to six years.
The three new centers for Right Steps Child Development are located at in Tippecanoe (Downtown Lafayette), Newton (Goodland), and Fountain (Attica).
Right Steps’ identified deserts impacting children in Tippecanoe, Newton, and Fountain counties. With the number of preschool-age children in Indiana expected to increase by more than 7 percent by 2025, the need to increase childcare capacity is more urgent now than ever before.
With support from a 2014 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., the Child Care Deserts Competition sought to engage organizations to provide innovative solutions to address this challenge. In October, Early Learning Indiana invited 19 finalists in the competition to submit formal applications for the opportunity. A review committee selected 13 winners for their submitted ideas that, combined, will create more than 900 new childcare seats in communities across Indiana.
“We appreciate these grant funds from Early Learning Indiana tremendously. The funds are helping us to expand our services by 142 seats in Lafayette, Goodland, and Attica," stated Right Steps in a press release. "We know that quality early learning is expensive so not only is the increased capacity important for the community, but affordable high quality care is also important. Right Steps offers a sliding-fee-scale, making child care accessible to all families.”
For the Goodland site, the grant money will be used to help pay for all the equipment needed to outfit the two classrooms and kitchen needs.
"The Newton County Childcare Coalition could not be more excited about this," said Brienne Hooker, Executive Director Jasper Newton Foundation. "This means our NC Early Childhood Education Fund dollars can stretch even further for all of Newton County."
Hooker added that the coalition is hopeful that by early April, the Goodland Childcare Center will be opening its doors. " We have 15 families and nearly 21 kids interested already," Hooker said.
For more information about the center, contact Tammey Lindblom at 765-742-4033 ext. 6864, or Alyssa Sacco at 765-742-4033 ext. 6808