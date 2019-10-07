According to the bylaws of the Newton County REMC, it is the duty of the board of directors to appoint a committee on nominations, consisting of not less than five (5) nor more than ten (10) members who shall be selected so as to give equitable representation on the committee to the representative districts from which directors are to be elected at its annual membership meeting.
No officer or member of the Board of Directors shall be appointed a member of such committee. The committee shall prepare and post at the principal office of the cooperative at least twenty (20) days before the annual membership meeting a list of nominations for directors, but any fifteen (15) or more members may make other nominations in writing over their signatures not less than fifteen (15) days prior to the annual membership meeting and the Secretary shall post at the same place where the list of nominations made by the committee is posted. The Secretary shall mail to each member at least ten (10) days before the annual meeting of members a statement of the number of directors to be elected and showing separately the nominations made by the committee on nominations and the nominations made by the petition, if any.
The Newton County REMC Board of Directors appointed the following members to serve on the nomination committee:
- Kent Blake
- Pamella Molter
- Larry Payne
- Dave Pettet
- Matt Carlson
- Gary Cooper
- Damon Laffoon
The committee met Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the office of the Newton County REMC and made the following nominations:
- Iroquois-Township Roy Cooper
- Jefferson(S.of 24)-York-Parrish Grove-Townships Mark Jefvert
- Carpenter-Newton-Jordan-Townships H. Michael Cooley
The REMC member’s names will be placed on the ballot as REMC candidates from three (3) of the seven (7) directors service areas.
The Annual Meeting of the members is to be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at South Newton High School.