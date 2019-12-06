MOROCCO - There is new management for the recently constructed water and sewer plants operated by the Newton County Regional Water and Sewer District. According to minutes released by the district, Midwest Contract Operations Inc., out of Valparaiso was approved by the district at its Nov. 13 meeting. The motion passed 3-0 with district president Randy Decker abstaining since he works for the company.
At the meeting, Decker stated that he had no ownership interest in MCO. He also specifically said that he would not financially benefit if the district entered into an agreement with MCO, and his pay would remain unchanged regardless of whether the contract was signed or not. Decker asked the board if they would like him to step down from the board immediately. The board felt that was not necessary.
Board attorney, Chris Janak presented the board with a Conflict of Interest Disclosure Statement that both the Newton County Council and the board would need to approve and sign. A motion to approve the statement and sing it passed 3-0 with Decker again abstaining.
The decision to hire MCO came after a 4-0 vote by the board to demote Dustin Standish effective immediately. According to the minutes, Standish will now be the sewer operator only.
In other news, the board passed the Water and Sewer agreements and the economic agreement with Select Milk. Attorney Janak said the water and sewer agreements clear up when the minimum bill and the milestones that were added to these agreements would start. This agreement also tells Select what costs that the district has incurred with legal fees and other miscellaneous costs. Janak went on to state that if the district doesn't have the $21,000 from Select by next month then the district may have to pay it with its own funds.
Janak also explained that the economic agreement states that if the milestones are not met the bonds could be called.