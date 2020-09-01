IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
The Town of Morocco's water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation.
We are required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. The results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not our drinking water meets EPA’s health standards. The results that we received for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) for the 4/1/2020 to 6/30/2020 monitoring period show that our system currently exceeds the standard(s), or Maximum Contaminant Level(s) (MCL). The MCL for Total Trihalomethanes is 80 ug/L and the MCL for Haloacetic Acids is 60 ug/L. As of 6/30/2020, our locational running annual average for Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) is 82 ug/L.
What should I do?
You do not need to use an alternative (e.g., bottled) water supply. However, if you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.
What does this mean?
Some people who drink trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer. Some people who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.
What Happened?
Reason for the violation is this is at the end of a long 12 inch water main with only a couple customers using the water. There is not enough turnover of the water to keep fresh in the water main.
What is being done?
We will be installing an automatic flushing station towards the end of the 12 inch water main, and expect the problem to be resolved within 1 month.
We anticipate resolving the problem within one month
For more information, please contact Aaron Flowers at 219-285-2070 or at PO Box 366, Morocco, IN 47963.
This notice is being sent to you by the Morocco Water Department.