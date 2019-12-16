KENTLAND - Newton County Clerk Jessica Firkins has announced that candidacy filings for local offices will begin on January 8, 2020 with the last day to file a declaration of candidacy being February 7, 2020 at noon CST.
The following offices shall be elected: Clerk, Treasurer, Coroner, Surveyor, Commissioner Dist. 1, Commissioner Dist. 3, Council At Large (3) members, (R) Precinct Committeemen, Delegates-Republican at large and Delegates-Democratic at large.
“To be an eligible candidate for the following offices you must be a registered voter in Newton County, live in the correct Township/Precincts at the time you file your Declaration of Candidacy and continue to reside with the same," said Firkins. "You will declare your party in the Primary and should have the blessing of the county chair of the declared party."
If you have any questions please contact the Clerk’s Office at 219-474-6081 ext. 1100.