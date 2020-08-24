MOROCCO — The budget for 2021 hasn’t been officially completed for Newton County but there were some major developments at the two-day budget workshop held Aug. 17 and 18.
A potential lawsuit between the Superior Court and the Newton County Council was a startling beginning of the workshop’s second day. Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter informed the council that he was not happy with the new court reporter’s salary. “I will deal with it legally if I have to,” said Molter. “The salary needs to be returned where it was (when Mary Madison worked at that position). It is a hot issue with me. I have retained counsel myself. I don’t want any more meetings, I just want that money put back for that position.”
This is not the first time the salary for that position has been an issue.
Back in March 2019, the county council voted to set all four court positions (Superior Court Reporter and Administrator; and Circuit Court Reporter and Administrator) at the same salary of $38,493 which breaks down to $21.15 an hour for a 35-hour workweek.
The move increases the two Circuit Court salaries and the court administrator’s position in the Superior Court by $1,943, while it decreases the court reporter’s salary in the Superior Court by $2,062 following the March 20 retirement of Mary Madison.
“This will get both courts back at the same amount, plus the employees who have been there longer will get more at the end of the year because of longevity pay,” said Council President Scott Carlson.
That motion was approved 7-0 and at that time there was no objection by either judge.
Now that seems to have changed, however, the county council did not take a vote regarding the court salaries along with the majority of salaries from all the departments.
“We are not taking action on salaries at this time since we don’t have our expected revenue back from our accounting firm Baker Tilly, since the majority of our budget is salaries,” said Carlson.
The county council will have a special meeting on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. to discuss county salaries.
Purdue Extension was the other hot topic of the workshop as it was announced that the department is now fully staffed with the latest hiring of Katherine Weiss — however, that might not be the case for much longer after action by the council.
The council voted to reduce the amount of money the county pays for Purdue Extension by $40,700 — the amount equals half of what the county pays for two full-time employees.
“I was very disappointed in Purdue this past year, with how long it took to fill vacancies and them not willing to listen to local governments on how to handle programs during COVID,” said Carlson. “I was willing to make a motion to zero out the entire budget. I know what Extension can do and we weren’t getting that. I hope it gets turned around.”
Deb Arseneau of Purdue Extension responded that the vacancies took longer to fill because more than 25 program educators took an early buyout from Purdue so there were a lot of hires to be made all at the same time.
“The hardest thing this year is all the different rules we had to abide by,” said Arseneau. “It has been a challenge, but I think we did the best we could especially with the fair. There were 27 counties in the state that did a virtual fair only.”
Drake Babcock, president of the local Extension board told the council that is has been frustrating for the board as well. “We weren’t involved in the hiring process at all,” Babcock said.
The council voted to decrease the amount of county funding by a 6-1 vote. After the vote, Carlson said this is a message to Purdue, and let’s see what they say now.
“This is nothing against our local employees, this is to get Purdue’s attention,” said Councilmember Tim Lohr.
Abbey Rossiter voted against the reduction in funding saying that taking money away from the local office is not the way to send a message, and it only hurts the local programs and the youth involved in those programs.