BROOK — Local author William C. Ade has released a new book set titled Plays Worth Remembering: A Veritable Feast of George Ade’s Greatest Hits featuring the most comprehensive collection of local author and playwright George Ade’s best plays. Ten years’ worth of research, collection, and writing has culminated into this 2-volume set featuring 14 plays, 2 silent films, George’s short autobiography, and more.
An excerpt from his book that the Enterprise was given permission to publish:
Little Buck the Trapper
By William C. Ade
My father often told me a story about Uncle George that perfectly sums up the kind of man he was. The story, called Little Buck the Trapper, was told to my father by his father, who’d probably heard it from his parents. Little Buck the Trapper has never been published before, to my knowledge. The story goes something like this . . .
As George became more rich and famous, he commuted back and forth via rail between Chicago and Kentland to visit his family. Kentland was illustrious for being the only town in Indiana with more saloons than churches, which resulted in Kentland getting more than its fair share of revival meetings. In one or another (or all) of these saloons could be found a fellow known as Little Buck the Trapper.
Little Buck made his living by talking about doing work. He also talked a lot about the old days when he claimed he was a frontiersman and trapper out in the Rocky Mountains. Now, it was true that Little Buck disappeared from Kentland for a time when he was younger, but nobody thought for a minute that it was because he was off working somewhere. People assumed it was because he was drunk in a nearby city, or hunting and trapping along the Kankakee River in the northern part of Newton County.
At the saloons, Little Buck told tales of trapping beavers and wolves and collecting all of the pelts out in the Great Rocky Mountains and then selling them at trading posts, which he declared had made him wealthy. He also claimed that one of the adventures he had out West was coming across Buffalo Bill getting ambushed by a bunch of Indians. To hear Little Buck tell it, he swooped in with his rifle just in the nick of time, and together he and Buffalo Bill fought off the Indians. To thank Little Buck for saving his life, Buffalo Bill gave him the honor of becoming his blood brother, sealing the deal with a knife and blood right there on the spot. Bill also taught Little Buck a special whistle he could perform anytime he was in trouble, and Buffalo Bill swore that upon hearing this whistle he would come immediately to Little Buck’s rescue.
Well, this was usually a good enough story to earn Little Buck a drink. Sometimes Little Buck would forget he’d already told the story and tell it again. On the second telling there was always someone in the saloon who would call him a liar or worse. Little Buck would have to go to another saloon to get his next drink, hoping to find a group of people that hadn’t already heard the story of how he’d saved Buffalo Bill’s life. Thus he made the rounds of all the saloons in Kentland pretty regularly, telling his stories and getting his drinks and avoiding having to have any kind of real job.
It’s no surprise that eventually George Ade would be present to hear Little Buck tell his tales of daring-do and saving Buffalo Bill’s life. What Little Buck didn’t know was that George—being a major national celebrity in his own right—had actually become great friends with Buffalo Bill, who routinely gave George free tickets to his Wild West Show.
When George heard the show was coming into Chicago, he got an idea. He went down to Kentland and in no time at all was able to locate Little Buck at one of his watering holes. George waited for Little Buck to tell his Buffalo Bill story one too many times so that everyone began bullying him about being a big liar. At that point George intervened.
“Folks, I believe Little Buck,” he said. “I believe he actually saved Buffalo Bill’s life.”
The denizens of Kentland responded by saying it was no surprise that George believed Little Buck, seeing as he himself wrote so many tall tales.
“No, I really DO believe that Little Buck saved Buffalo Bill,” George insisted. “I stand by Little Buck and I’ll buy him a drink to prove it. Heck, I’ll buy a round for the entire house so we can all raise our glasses to Little Buck. He’s a local hero and we don’t give him nearly the respect he deserves. Here’s to Little Buck the Trapper!”
Everybody bellied up to the bar to have a free one on George. Once they all got well oiled in the product of the saloon, George made a proposition.
“Say, I have an idea,” he said. “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show is in Chicago this week. Why don’t we all go up there tomorrow and Little Buck can intro- duce us to his old friend, Buffalo Bill?”
This almost sobered up Little Buck, who replied that as much as he appreciated the invitation, he’d have to pass.
“I’d love to go,” he said, “but I don’t have the money for train fare at the moment.”
At that, George offered to pay for the train fare, hotel and show tickets for everyone in the saloon on one condition: that Little Buck agreed to come along, too.
The tables were now turned on Little Buck. He was as cornered as the animals he claimed to have shot out in the Rocky Mountains. But Buck was a quick thinker.
“George, I came back to Kentland from out West because I can’t travel anymore,” he said. “I have this liver ailment, you see . . .”
(Which was probably true, by the way.)
At any rate, the peer pressure was so overwhelming that Little Buck was forced to submit. The gang arranged to meet at the train station bright and early the next morning for departure. When word got around Kentland that George Ade was treating everyone to a trip to Chicago to see the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show, several additional hangers-on showed up as well. Everybody got on the train and rolled to Chicago, where George put them all up at the hotel. Then he snuck out to pay a little visit to Buffalo Bill. After exchanging greetings, George said, “Bill, will you help me play a joke?”
“Of course,” Buffalo Bill replied. “What do you have in mind?”
George explained that he’d brought 20 hometown folks up to see the show, including a fellow named Little Buck the Trapper. He told Bill about Little Buck’s wild claim of having saved him from Indians, being blood brothers, and the special whistle, which he demonstrated for Bill.
“Tomorrow during your show, I’m going to get Little Buck to do that whistle from up in the stands,” George said, “and when you hear it I want you to ride your big white stallion right up the bleacher steps and jump down off the saddle and thank him for saving your life the day the Indians ambushed you.”
Buffalo Bill thought this was a capital idea.
“But how will I know which one is Little Buck?” he asked.
“He’s going to be sitting right next to me. You can’t miss him.”
Buffalo Bill offered to put George’s group closer to the front in the bleachers to make it easier to pull off the caper. He gave George special tickets for this VIP seating.
The next day when it was time for everyone to head to the show, Little Buck said he’d developed a dreaded and loathsome illness and couldn’t get out of bed.
“That’s OK,” George said. “Everybody grab ahold of the bed and we will carry him there.”
Little Buck said, “No, I can walk a little bit, but I think I need to see a doctor right now rather than going to the show.”
“Buck, the show will be good for you, better than anything a doctor can prescribe,” George replied. “Come on. Let’s go. We don’t want to be late!”
Again, peer pressure got the best of Buck and out the door they all went to Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. The group settled into the bleachers and the reality of the situation hit Little Buck right between the eyes. He could see no way out of this, which caused him to do something he’d never done in his natural life: he quit talking. He simply sat there beside George like a man waiting for the gallows.
The Buffalo Bill Wild West Show began the way it always did, with a lot of shooting, music, waving flags and a parade, and then out came the star of the show riding a spectacular stallion with a golden mane that was almost as long as Buffalo Bill’s. The assembled Kentlanders started giving the elbow to Little Buck.
“Give the whistle, Little Buck! Give the whistle!”
“I don’t want to interrupt the show . . .” Little Buck replied.
“Come on, man! What are you waiting for? Give the whistle!”
“Yeah, Little Buck, do it!”
Little Buck shrugged, put his fingers to his lips and whistled, just as he
had done so many times before in the saloons of Kentland.
Buffalo Bill suddenly stopped his horse and cocked his head to one side
as if he were straining to hear something off in the distance.
“Do it again, Little Buck! Do it again!” said the Kentlanders.
Buck sighed and gave the whistle one more time. At that, Buffalo Bill
turned toward the source of the sound, galloped to the bleachers, rode his steed up the steps and stopped right beside George, who gave a wink and a nod in Little Buck’s direction. Bill dismounted, passed off the reins of his horse to George and grabbed Little Buck, lifting him out of his seat.
“Why, if it isn’t my blood brother, Little Buck the Trapper!” Buffalo Bill shouted, as he hugged Little Buck. “Let me look at you, boy! I haven’t seen you in a coon’s age. Where have you been? You’re gonna have to bring all your buddies over to my tent after the show so we can celebrate our reunion!”
Before Little Buck could say a word, Buffalo Bill tipped his hat, jumped back on his horse and continued the show. And 20 residents of Kentland looked at Little Buck in utter amazement.
There you have it: the tale of Little Buck the Trapper, which I believe to be a true story. According to Dad, George never let on to the townsfolk that he’d arranged the whole thing. Consequently, Little Buck got free drinks and sandwiches whenever he wanted them from that day forward. But thanks to Uncle George, he also got something even more valuable: the little town drunk got respect for the rest of his life.
I think that says a lot about George Ade, a man who repeatedly did the unexpected and who could find humor in most any situation. My Great-Uncle George truly was Indiana’s “warmhearted satirist”.
About Plays Worth Remembering: A Veritable Feast
of George Ade’s Greatest Hits
This two-volume set is the only published collection of George’s best plays. Preserving these historic works for future generations is the overarching goal of the set, which took more than eight years to assemble and publish. It includes:
• An introduction to George and a description of his life, not only as an artist but also as a world-class host and merrymaker who entertained movie stars, literary giants and the political big wigs of his day;
• George’s best one-act, full-length and musical plays, as well as screenplays for two lost silent films. Each work is prefaced with background information and fun facts, some of which have been passed down through my family and others picked up in the course of my research;
• Illustrations including original show posters and program excerpts, and photographs of George and his unique compound on the Indiana prairie which served as both a writing retreat and Party Central for turn-of-the-20th century elite.
This collection will appeal to aficionados of theatre and film, the art and craft of writing for the stage and screen, Midwestern history, American humor and early 20th century arts and culture. All proceeds from the sale of the book go to Purdue University Library and/or the George Ade Home.
