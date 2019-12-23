RENSSELAER – PIPESTONE and Strack & Van Til employees played Santa’s little helpers last week delivering donated pork to local food banks. The donation was made possible through PIPESTONE and Strack & VanTil’s partnership on the Give a Helping Ham program.
PIPESTONE is a veterinary service and pig management company located out of Pipestone, MN that works with independent pig farmers across the mid-west. “There are an astounding number of families in our communities that are food insecure. Give a Helping Ham is a simple way to get local residents involved in giving back and providing families with some nutritious protein that they may not otherwise have,” said Dr. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone. Last year, the program donated over 123,000 pounds of pork across the mid-west.
The concept was pretty simple. For every ham purchased at the Rensselaer Strack & Van Til grocery store from Nov 18th – 27th, PIPESTONE would donate a pound of pork loin for every pound of ham purchased.
The program ended up raising over 4,600 pounds of pork that PIPESTONE donated and delivered to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer, Sorrowful Mother Parish Pantry of Wheatfield, and the Newton County Community Services Food Pantry of Morocco.
Kristen Whaley, Practice Manager at PIPESTONE, helped deliver the product to local food banks. “Thank you to Strack & VanTil for their partnership, to WLQI for helping to promote the program, and to all of the community members that participated to make this donation possible. My team and I feel very blessed to have been able to deliver such a significant donation to the food banks right before Christmas,” said Whaley
